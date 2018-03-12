Chrissy Metz ‘Requests the Honor of Your Presence’ at ‘This Is Us’ Wedding

You are cordially invited to the wedding of Kate Pearson and Toby Damon. This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz tweeted an invite to her social media followers to attend (watch) the long-awaited nuptials on the season finale of the hit NBC drama.

The honor of your presence is requested at the marriage of

Kate Pearson and Toby Damon, tomorrow, Tuesday the thirteenth of March at nine o’clock / eight central #ThisIsUs 💞👰🏻💐 — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) March 12, 2018

"The honor of your presence is requested at the marriage of Kate Pearson and Toby Damon, tomorrow, Tuesday the thirteenth of March at nine o'clock / eight central," Metz tweeted Monday morning, adding an array of wedding-themed emojis.

Tuesday’s fictional vows will serve as season 2’s finale — and fans should be ready for an unexpected guest: a senior version of Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia).

Although Jack will have been dead for 20 years during Kate’s wedding, previews for the upcoming episode show the wedding as if he had never died.

As shown in the preview for the episode, an elderly Jack will be at his daughter Kate’s wedding, talking to his wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore). He sports a wedding suit, grey-rimmed glasses and grey hair. The two look at each other longingly as Jack reflects with his wife.

“Where did the time go, Bec?” Jack says.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Jack is shown in the past talking to Kate about a future marriage.

“The guy that gets to marry you, Katie-Girl, he is one lucky guy,” he tells her.

Fans who might be confused by the timeline switch-up should know that producers wanted to create an episode that has a sense of “hope and joy and optimism” after a season that was “so marked by grief and tragedy and mourning,” executive producer Isaac Aptaker told Variety.

“We’re not playing any games, but I will say that seeing him was one of the most visceral punches that I think we ever had. It’s so powerful and poignant and haunting and tragic all at once,” Aptaker said.

Ventimiglia himself has opened up about his character’s surprising appearance, calling it “beautiful.”

“It’s Thursday. You’ve got a handful of days until you know [the answer],” Ventimiglia said on Megyn Kelly Today. “I held out on telling you how Jack passed for months, you think I’m going to tell you why Jack is old? … But I will tell you this, again, in true (This Is Us creator) Dan Fogelman [fashion], as well as the rest of our writers — we have the most amazing writers on our crew — they have built this beautiful idea of giving the audience an aged version of Jack.”

Fans awaiting more info will have to watch “The Wedding,” which features an outdoor ceremony with both sides of the altar filled with friends and family. In the preview, Kate is walked down the aisle by her brothers Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Randall’s daughters, Tess (Eris Baker) and Annie (Faithe Herman), serve as flower girls for the ceremony.

Toby waits at the altar, grinning ear-to-ear as Kate walks down the aisle.

The season 2 This Is Us finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, with past episodes currently streaming on Hulu.