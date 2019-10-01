‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Marina Squerciati Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Photos Amid Inheritance Battle

Chicago P.D. made its highly anticipated Season 7 debut last Wednesday. The new season kicked off with a bang as the mystery surrounding what the show will do with Jon Seda’s character after he announced he wasn’t returning for the latest installment was answered while also leaving the door open for a return. There has been much fanfare towards the NBC cop show, which is why fans were thrilled to see Marina Squerciati, who plays Officer Kim Burgess, share some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Chicago P.D.

Squerciati posted three photos of the cast, one of which being a group shot.

Meanwhile, Squerciati finds herself in some legal drama stemming from an inheritance she claims she was “promised” but was not included in the will. It turns out her father, John R. Jakobson, passed away in 2017 at the age of 86. Jakobson was her father after a year-long affair with her mother. She claims him to be her father and added that he told her mother that Squerciati would get “a big surprise” in his will back in 1981.

The will, though, included all of his children but not Squerciati. His wife, Joan Jakobson, is calling her bluff, saying her husband did not know of Squerciati until the issue of the will came up. Utilizing the New York’s “dead man statute,” one of the Jakobson son’s is seeking to block Squerciati from testifying in regards to the promise she claims she was made.

The “dead man statute” was created to protect a person’s estate from any false claims of the living. In addition, estate lawyers are refusing to acknowledge the actress has one of Jakobson’s children.

Since news first broke about the situation Squerciati is facing, there haven’t been any further details provided as to what the next step in this ordeal will be. Considering all of the intricacies involved in this case, there will sure be some time lapsed before any conclusion is reached.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.