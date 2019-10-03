‘Chicago P.D.’ Reveals Major Character’s Fate After Arrest Cliffhanger

Chicago P.D. made it clear Ruzek would not be fine should he end up in prison for Antonio’s crimes last season. Wednesday night’s new episode saw the beloved character struggling as a civilian and waiting for his day in court, as Voight (Jason Beghe) fought to help his friend in need.

Spoilers ahead for Chicago P.D. Season 7, Episode 2: “Assets”

Wednesday’s episode of the NBC police drama series centered mostly around an undercover investigation Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) was at the center of to arrest drug lord Darius Walker (Michael Beach). The hour also saw as Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) weighed his options after leaving jail.

At the start of the hour, the former intelligence unit detective pays a visit to Voight and reveals the trial regarding his involvement in the death of a drug dealer and rapist had been set for next year, and he already seemed to be worried about his life should he be found guilty.

He asked his former boss if cops were allowed to request being in general population behind bars, as opposed to the usual solitary for their protection from the other inmates. He admitted that spending 23 hours on his own would make him lose it.

With Ruzek pretty much resigned to his fate of prison, Voight sets in motion a plan to get the charges against him dropped. He first speak with one of ADA’s in charge of handling the case.

Since Kelton (John C. McGinley) was the one who ordered the investigation in an attempt to take down Voight, his death in the season premiere seemed like the right reason to drop the case altogether. The lawyer says it is already too late to call off the investigation and it is likely that Ruzek will go to prison.

As the team works on the Walker case, Trudy (Amy Morton) comes to Ruzek’s aide at the park after he gets in trouble for doing a citizen’s arrest on a drug dealer. She calls him out for having lost his rights to interfere with other civilians when he lost his badge, and he says he can’t just stand by and watch as crime happens around him. She notices he is acting off and asks him if he’s been drinking.

The conversation leads Trudy to talk to Voight and tell him the situation is much more dire than they thought. Voight promises to fight hard to save Ruzek and Trudy tells him to do something fast, adding Ruzek might not make it more than a month in prison.

Once the joint task force arrests Darius, Voight meets with Interim Superintendent Jason Crawford (Paul Adelstein) and talks to him about the big arrest. He suggests they can use the drug lord to secure even bigger arrests, securing that Jason will make his new position of power permanent. At that point, Voight proposes a deal.

At the end of the episode, Voight comes to Ruzek’s house and reveals he negotiated and got all of his charges dropped. Ruzek will get to return to the Intelligence Unit once again and avoid going back to jail.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.