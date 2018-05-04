‘Chicago P.D.’ Fans Devastated After [Spoiler’s] Stabbing

Is this the end of the line for Chicago P.D.‘s Alvin Olinsky? Fans are ready to find out.

After the veteran undercover officer was arrested, denied bail and left bleeding to death from multiple stab wounds outside of his cell, many fans of the NBC drama were left wondering what could possibly come next.

Videos by PopCulture.com

And Olinksy’s stabbing was not the only cliffhanger shocking fans ahead of next week’s finale, as Voight (Jason Beghe) decided to come clean about being responsible for Bingham’s murder to Woods (Mykelti Williamson) seconds before the attack.

YALL MEAN FOR ENDING IT LIKE THAT 😭😭😭😭😭😭#ChicagoPD — Jen 🇵🇭 (@Anastasouii) May 3, 2018

Wednesday’s new episode of the NBC drama saw Woods arrest Olinsky for Bingham’s murder.

As viewers know, Voight was the one who killed Bingham earlier in the season and Olinsky helped cover it up by moving the body when the authorities were close to discovering it.

Voight visits Olinksy in jail and assures him he’ll do everything in his power to get him out of prison, which includes asking for a few favors.

The head of the Intelligence Unit meets with Judge Wells (John Pankow) and asks him to find a way to secure Olinsky is released on bail after the hearing, even blackmailing him with damning information when he hesitates.

Voight later meets with Wells again, who says the judge assigned to Olinsky’s case will conveniently call in sick, giving him the opportunity to step in to grant Olinsky bail.

As Olinsky gets back to his cell, the security guard hands him a burner phone and tells him he’s being set up to take the fall for the murder, and he won’t be getting bail if he doesn’t talk.

After the team solves a case involving military grade weapons, they all attend Olinsky’s bail hearing. Voight is shocked when he sees a new judge look over the proceedings and deny bail for his friend. He rushes and confronts Wells, who reveals the mayor himself appointed a different judge, “smelling a rat” on the case.

Out of options, Voight goes to Woods, as Olinsky is sent back to his jail cell and is about to be confronted by two inmates when the security guard stops them. Voight tells Woods he’ll tell him everything if he promises his friend will be cleared of all charges. The detective agrees if Voight’s intel is compelling, and has a suspicious look on his face as the sergeant walks into his home.

At the prison, the security guard walks Olinsky to his cell until he gets a call on his phone. After he walks away, Olinsky is surprised by an inmate who comes out of his cell and stabs him in the stomach multiple times, a cliffhanger that left fans speechless.

OMGGG IM IN DIRE SHOCK!!!!!!!!!! OMG OMG OMG OMG #ChicagoPD — Mary Alexis (@DeviiousMix) May 3, 2018

Chicago P.D. will air its season finale on Wednesday, May 9 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.