‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum Jon Seda Shares Thoughts on Possible Return

Over five years after exiting Chicago P.D., Jon Seda is opening up about a potential return. The actor portrayed Detective Antonio Dawson primarily on P.D. and the short-lived Chicago Justice but also recurred on Chicago Fire before leaving in 2019. Chicago P.D. explained Antonio’s absence by saying he wanted to leave for Puerto Rico to fight his painkiller addiction but leaving the door open for his possible and eventual return. While speaking with ScreenRant, Seda expressed interest in coming back to the long-running franchise.

“Well, it’s been a few years already, huh? You know, I love the show,” Seda said. “It was just such an amazing time and just such a great show to be a part of. I think it was really the first of its kind with the spinoffs and all that. I was really fortunate to go way back with Dick Wolf to Law & Order and Homicide, which was, I think, his first crossover. When I was first offered Chicago Fire, I had no idea it would turn out to become a spinoff to Chicago P.D. When they asked me, and they said, ‘Would you do it? Would you do a spinoff?’ I said, ‘Sure, of course. Why not?’ As actors, you’re lucky to get one, two seasons on a show, maybe three, if you’re really lucky.”

Pictured: (l-r) Jon Seda as Det. Antonio Dawson, Jesse Lee Soffer as Det. Jay Halstead — (Photo by: Matt Dinerstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

“So I got six out of it, six seasons, including the season with Justice,” he continued. “I think the show is still going. So, it was just an honor, and I was just thankful to be a part of it. I love the character, but things change, things evolve, and shows change and, for whatever reason, go in different directions. That’s where the show went. Antonio is still alive, he didn’t die I think someone said there was an episode where the sister mentioned he was doing well in Puerto Rico. So look, as long as the show is still going, I’m willing at any time. Antonio is still alive. If they ever wanted me to come back for an episode, or come back, or whatever, I’d totally be up for it. I’ve learned to never say never.”

It’s not unusual for any of the One Chicago shows to bring back characters that once graced the halls of Firehouse 51, the 21st District, or Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, no matter how long it’s been. Since Seda is interested in returning, it’s possible it could happen sooner rather than later, but fans will have to settle with watching Antonio Dawson in older episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. on Peacock.