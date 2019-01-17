‘Chicago Med’ Shocks Fans After Heartbreaking Elderly Patient Twist

Chicago Med left fans speechless after a shocking twist regarding Natalie Manning’s latest patient.

The latest episode of the NBC medical drama, titled “Who Can You Trust,” brought an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s to the ER after she seemed to have overdosed from one of her medications.

Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) and Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) worked together to examine the woman, wondering what might have happened with her medication, as her daughter swears she takes care of her and her mother would not know to increase her dosage due to the severity of her disease.

The woman’s husband seems to sing a different tune, as he recalls that the elderly woman begged her daughter to euthanize her when she was first diagnosed with the disorder. Charles suspects the woman might have tried to kill herself, but after doing an exam he realizes the woman is not able to even open the pill bottle by herself.

As the doctors continue to speculate, examining the pill bottle, they realize that 40 pills are missing from the mother’s bottle. The daughter, who seems to have some confusion herself, wonders what might have happened and starts to suspect her husband might have had something to do with it.

Chicago Med fans speculated the medical mystery, also trying to pin the crime on the husband.

THE HUSBAND DID IT!!!! I WAS SO RIGHT! #ChicagoMed pic.twitter.com/0MmdBmgwbG — Somm Bitch (@somm_bitch) January 17, 2019

“The husband tried to kill her because he didn’t want her living with them damnnnnnn,” another user commented.

“The husband! Oh ships! Explains his mood towards her in the ED,” another one commented.

Later, Natalie, Charles and the daughter meet with her husband and he plainly denies being involved. Charles notices that the woman continues to add sugar to her coffee despite complaining that it is too sweet.

At that point, the doctor realizes something might be wrong with the woman and orders and MRI.

The results indicate that she is also starting to suffer from Alzheimer’s, the same disease affecting her mother.

The woman is heartbroken when she finds out she accidentally overdosed her mother. Fans of the series were surprised by the twist, also feeling sad for the daughter’s condition.

#ChicagoMed yup I knew it, the moment she forgot Dr.Charles name I knew she had that…. — Karrie (@KB291) January 17, 2019

“Oh wow it was the daughter giving the mom the pills because she has Alzheimer’s too,” another user wrote.

“I knew it was the daughter. Intentional or unintentional it was her,” a third user wrote, including a pair of crying emojis.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.