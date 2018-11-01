‘Chicago Med’: Natalie and Will Celebrate Bachelor, Bachelorette Party After Dramatic Case

Chicago Med hosted Natalie Manning and Will Halstead’s joint bachelor/bachelorette party, but it still had its fair share of drama.

The couple in the hours before the big celebration as they dealt with the case of an immigrant wife from Ukraine with an American abusive husband.

When Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) tries to ask the woman about her situation, she tells her she can’t report her husband to the police as he never filed the request for her green card so he could control her after she moved to the States. If she were to leave him, he would just have to report her to authorities and she would be sent back to Ukraine where she would be in danger.

Their solution, at least while the patient is in the hospital, is to have her in a room with no visitors, but the man makes it clear he will not leave his wife alone.

Natalie works with Sharon (S. Epatha Merkerson) work for a solution for the patient’s predicament and when she goes to tell Daria, her husband forces her to leave the hospital despite medical advice; which leaves Will (Nick Gehlfuss) angry, knowing that if she leaves the hospital with her condition her husband will kill her the next time he hits her.

Later, Natalie and Will come to the husband and announce that the hospital’s ethics committee is holding an emergency meeting to try and force her to stay, but as they discuss Daria collapses and is found in critical condition. Despite their best efforts, Daria dies from her injuries and a burst aneurysm.

The doctors later tell the husband that the medical examiner will need six to eight weeks before he can get the body for an investigation into her injuries, and after he runs away facing repercussions, it is revealed that they faked her death so that she could escape his grasp.

Later, Sharon confronts Natalie and Will for their reckless actions. Natalie says that they were forced to blur the lines to save their patient, Sharon tells them that after doing that they will be looking for other jobs. She also reveals that an immigration worker will be working with Daria so she can get her life together after her traumatic relationship.

Later, Natalie and and Will are seen dressed up and getting on the elevator to head to their party, when Will forces Natalie to show off her “Bride” sash, though she refuses to put it on until they are out of the hospital. The doctors celebrate the special occasion in a special Halloween-themed party.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC