‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Fire’ and ‘P.D.’ All Not on Tonight, NBC Airing ‘The Voice’ Instead

After weeks of reruns, the One Chicago universe will be taking a week off before returning with all new episodes.

Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. will not air Wednesday to make room for a special recap episode of The Voice, followed by a special hour of television celebrating singer Michael Bublé.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two-hour special edition of The Voice, titled “The Best of The Blinds” starting at 8 p.m. ET, will highlight the best moments from the season so far to refresh viewers’ memories ahead of the start of the Battle rounds next week.

Expect to relive hilarious moments such as the coaches welcoming John Legend, engagements and a showcase of all the talented voices competing for the top prize this year.

The episode will be followed by the Bublé primetime special at 10 p.m., the singer’s seventh music special for the network.

Fans of the musician can expect a journey through his career, featuring performances of six songs from his new album, love, including hits “When You’re Smiling” and “Such a Night.”

Longtime fans of Bublé’s can expect to see performances from some beloved tunes, “Haven’t Met You Yet,” “Home” and “It’s a Beautiful Day.” Viewers can also expect performances of beloved romantic standards, such as “My Funny Valentine” and a duet with Cécile McLorin Salvant on “La Vie en Rose.”

The One Chicago shows, which have already been renewed for the upcoming season, have aired reruns for the past few weeks. However, the shows will be back with new episodes on March 27 that will pick up the action once again.

On Chicago Med, “The Space Between Us” will see Dr. Choi spring into action when a car smashes through the ambulance bay doors, an accident that also puts April’s life in the balance. Dr. Rhodes and Dr. Becker will work together on a risky heart surgery and Dr. Charles will continue to deal with his ex-wife’s serious cancer treatment.

Chicago Fire returns with “Move a Wall,” as tensions grow higher between Casey and Herrmann following an apartment complex fire. The call becomes a police investigation after Kidd and Severide discover a suspicious twist.

On Chicago P.D., “Pain Killer” will see the Intelligence Unit dealing with a tense investigation after a mayoral candidate is shot by an unidentified sniper, and racing to catch them before they hurt someone else.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.