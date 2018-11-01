‘Chicago Med’ Fans Shocked After Surprise Kidnapping Reveal

Chicago Med left fans shocked after an emergency patient turned out to have a twisted backstory during the Halloween episode.

At the start of the episode, the show introduced little Gabby, a young girl dressed in a cotton candy costume made by her devoted mother. The little girl was feeling discomfort and after running some tests, Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) realized she had cirrhosis and a liver condition.

The only solution to her deteriorating health would be a liver transplant, but after the parents are tested and neither of them are a match, things get complicated.

Ethan asks Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) for help after he finds out that the girl’s father could not be her biological father. The doctors ask the mother if she might be lying to her husband about their daughter’s real parent, but she reveals that she is adopted. She also says that Gabby doesn’t know, which is why they didn’t mention it earlier.

Dr. Charles senses something is fishy after the doctors reveal that since there are no matches in her family she will have to get in the transplant list.

Later, the mother asks Dr. Charles if a drug addict might be able to donate, a revelation that causes to look in further and the couple eventually reveal that they kidnapped the little girl when she was a baby from her biological mother, who was a drug addict at the time.

Fans were left in shock at the reveal, considering that the parents were so nice, and despite their intentions being honorable, they understood that they still kidnapped a child.

WHAT!? Gabby’s parents… WOW. Did anyone see that one coming? #chicagomed pic.twitter.com/4s3lXztQbX — WPXI See & Be Seen (@SeeAndBeSeen) November 1, 2018

“I knew it. The took this girl from her mother. It just felt like it was going to that,” one Twitter user wrote.

“It hurts because they were trying to do right by Gabby but they just didn’t go about it the right way. But I get it…foster system sucks,” another user wrote.

“Omgosh! Gabby was kidnapped,” another one commented.

The police arrive later to reveal that Gabby’s biological mother is sober now and working at a hotel. The cops also arrest Gabby’s “parents” as she cries from the tragic twist.

After the arrest, Gabby’s mother arrives and she is shocked to meet her daughter, whom she calls Kylie, after all those years apart. Gabby is shocked by the events of the day and says she doesn’t want to know her, forcing her out of her room. The mother says she gets it, and hopes that some day she can be her mother in some way.

She says she wants to thank the couple who took her all those years before because they saved her life.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.