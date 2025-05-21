‘Chicago Med’ and ‘Law & Order’ Legend Donates $1 Million to HBCU

HBCU’s matter. Actor S. Epatha Merkerson is donating $1 million to Talladega College, per an Alabama news report.

Talladega College is a private, historically black college in Talladega, Alabama. It is Alabama’s oldest private historically black college.

Merkerson was the keynote speaker for the college’s 150th commencement, held on May 4. Rica Lewis-Payton, chair of Talladega’s Board of Trustees, said Merkerson’s gift “will have a profound impact” on the college.

“It ensures that this institution remains a beacon of light in the community that fosters the development of future leaders for generations to come,” Lewis-Payton said to the local CBS station. “We are privileged to have generous friends and donors, such as Ms. Merkerson, who believe in the mission of our historic institution and who are willing to invest in its future.”

Merkerson was presented with an honorary degree: a Doctorate of Humane Letter. “It’s important to give back,” Merkerson said during interviews at the ceremony. “I have had a lot of luck in my career, and I came down here and met some wonderful people who embraced me immediately. I felt at home, and I love what this college has done over 150 years.”

Merkerson has starred in Law & Order and is currently on Chicago Med. She also starred in the film Radio alongside Cuba Gooding Jr. and has theatre credits.

S. Epatha Merkerson, born Sharon Epatha Merkerson, attended Wayne State University where she earned a BFA. She later earned an honorary degree from the university.

She first appeared in Law & Order in the episode “Mushrooms” in Season 1. Her performance was so impressive that she was chosen to replace Dann Florek as detective squad chief in the series’ fourth season, earning her a recurring role.

In 2010, it was confirmed that after 17 seasons, Merkerson would leave the show at the end of its 20th season. Her departure ended up being the show’s final episode.