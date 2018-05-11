‘Chicago Fire’: [Spoiler] Becomes New Commissioner

In the season six finale of Chicago Fire, the Chicago Fire Department got a new commissioner, and it was not the man anyone hoped for.

During the last few episodes leading up to the finale, Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) made it clear he was starting to look towards the next stage of his career.

Although he is only a battalion chief, Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) thought he would be perfect to be the new commissioner. He has taught them how to be great firefighters, and they believe his lessons can help everyone in the department.

At first, Boden was not happy with them going behind his back to pull strings to land on the shortlist going in front of the mayor. But he eventually realized that this was the best way to climb up the professional ladder.

Unfortunately, Deputy District Chief Carl Grissom (Gary Cole) plans on running too and Grissom thinks Severide specifically twist a knife in his back.

That made things really difficult for Severide. Suddenly, Severide is approached by the outgoing commissioner, who needs to endorse a candidate. Who can Severide choose? His mentor or his boss?

Boden ended up getting the commissioner’s endorsement, but a newspaper reporter asked him about the “kickback” he received from a wealthy friend of the commissioner. But as fans know, Boden returned that money and refused to take it. Boden, Severide and Casey are convinced Grissom was behind the rumors.

Severide confided with Casey and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), who think he should back Boden. They believed Grissom is such a politician, he will fall in line with whoever is commissioner.

Although the papers agreed not to report on the “kickback,” the commissioner still had to withdraw his support. Boden was told he was still on the shortlist, but he realized getting the job was probably not going to happen.

Amazingly, Otis discovered that Grissom was tampering his progress reports to make himself look better. He took his findings to Boden, who was stunned.

Unfortunately, this was too late. By the time Boden got to city hall, Grissom was already named commissioner!

There has already been tension between Grissom and Boden. A few weeks ago, Grissom got Boden’s hopes up for a promotion once Grissom retired. But then Grissom chose not to retire. That set up the battle for commissioner.

The next new episode of Chicago Fire will air in the fall. NBC renewed the show for a seventh season already.

