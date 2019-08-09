‘Chicago Fire’ Recruits ‘Shadowhunters’ Alum Alberto Rosende for Season 8 Role

The Chicago universe is losing some cast members in the upcoming season, but gaining another one. Former Shadowhunters star Alberto Rosende signed for a recurring role in Chicago Fire Season 8. He will play a young firefighter joining Firehouse 51.

Rosende, 26, was case as Blake Gallo, who joins Firehouse 51 on the second shift, reports Deadline. He impresses Casey (Jesse Spencer), Hermann (David Eigenberg) and Severide (Taylot Kinney), who all decide to mentor him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chicago Fire is the only one of Dick Wolf’s Chicago shows not seeing a major castmember leaving. Jon Seda’s Detective Antonio Dawson left Chicago P.D., while Norma Kuhling’s Dr. Ava Bekker left Chicago Med. Colin Connell, who plays Dr. Connor Rhodes, will appear in the first episode of Chicago Med Season 5 to finish his story before leaving the show for another project.

Rosende shot to fame as Simon Lewis on Freeform’s Shadowhunters from 2016 to 2019. He also starred in an episode of Blue Bloods and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2015.

Considering how much stunt work is a part of Chicago Fire, fans should be happy to know he likes to do his own stunts. In a 2017 interview with In Style, Rosende said the Shadowhunters stars did most of their own cast.

“We all do our own stunts, up to the point that they say it’s too dangerous for us to do them,” Rosende said at the time. “Thankfully, we all work really hard to be able to do what our characters can do. I think that’s part of the job, to try to be the person as much as you can and really devote yourself. Everyone takes that extra step to do everything we can until we’re told, ‘No you can’t jump out of this building,’ or, ‘No you can’t fly twenty-five feet down’ because the hazard is too high.”

Rosende celebrated his casting by retweeting several stories about the news. He also retweeted Shadowhunters co-star Luke Baines, who was excited to see his friend get a major role.

“I’m so effing excited about this! [Rosende] is one of the most talented actors I’ve ever had the chance to work with, and I’m so excited so many more people are gonna get a chance to see him,” Baines wrote. “EPIC!”

The new seasons of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. are now in production. The three shows will be back with new episodes starting on Wednesday, Sept. 25 with Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Robby Klein/Getty Images