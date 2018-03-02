‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Want Kelly and Stella to ‘Kiss Already’

After rescuing Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) from drowning in Thursday’s episode of Chicago Fire, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) remembered just how special he is in her life. Fans at home desperately wanted to see them kiss already, even though Stella is dating another man.

Stella has been dating a man from the Haz-Mat team in recent weeks, and told him that her living situation is only temporary. But in a key moment during “The F Is For,” Kelly made it clear that he does not really want her to leave.

“This Zach guy is really cool and we have a lot of fun together and it may get serious,” Stella said. “Who knows? It feels like it’s heading in that direction. But you are so special to me and so important. I just feel like it’ll… it’ll clear up a lot of things once I move out.”

Kelly nodded.

“Well, um, thank you for listening to that.”

“Do you want to hear my opinion?” Kelly asked. “I don’t want you to leave.”

Stella looked back at Kelly for a beat, then the team went back into action to fight a fire. Fans at home are desperate to see Kelly and Stella become a couple. Kelly’s romances have not panned out and the two characters seem perfect for each other.

Later at dinner, Stella tells Zach all about how Kelly would have laughed about her eating at a fancy restaurant. Stella thinks she is spending too much time talking about herself. Then, Zach invites Stella to meet his sister and she agrees. Her look though tells us she is thinking of someone else. We next see Severide go over to Casey and Gabriela’s home. He looks at the married couple, clearly wishing he could have the same thing someday. The episode then ends.

Here’s how fans reacted to this will-they/won’t-they situation.

New episodes of Chicago Fire air on NBC at 10 p.m. ET on Thursdays.

