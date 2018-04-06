‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Excited to See [Spoiler] Back on His Feet

Thursday’s episode of Chicago Fire saw Otis (Yuri Sardarov) getting back on his feet, although he still was not able to get back into the field. Instead, he accepted Chief Boden’s (Eamonn Walker) offer to take a desk job in Firehouse 51. Fans were excited to see him back to work, although it was not completely hassle free.

In last month’s two-part special, Otis suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the neck, and it looked like he would be paralyzed. He was slowly getting back on his feet, although he still needs a cane to walk around and cannot get on a truck.

Boden felt bad, so he offered Otis a desk job at the firehouse. He reluctantly agreed. At first, it looked like this would work out for him. He used his detective skills to find a boy’s father.

Earlier in the episode, the team rescued a group of kids from an accident at a swimming pool. One of the children was not picked up after the incident. Otis went through records to find the boy’s parents and found his father.

Otis thought everything was going well. He reunited a child with his father, so happy ending, right? Wrong! His mother showed up to yell at Boden and Otis because his father does not have custody.

Boden insisted this was not Otis’ fault, but Otis did not see it that way and refused to come in to the office the next day. Then, Boden’s superiors told him the mother was going to go to reporters unless the fire department cut a check!

Otis went to the mother’s home to apologize and take the blame for it, telling her he was trying to impress his boss. He hoped she would show a shred of decency, but she slammed the door on his face. But as he left the house, Otis spotted a new sticker on her car’s back window. He realized that the boy’s father really is in the picture. In fact, it was all a scam. Otis then told the chief the good news, stopping the fire department from giving the family a dime.

In the end of the episode, Otis agreed to keep the desk job at the firehouse.

Here is how fans reacted to Otis’ predicament.

Most fans supported Otis.

DONT BLAME OTIS FOR THIS. IT WOULDNT HAVE TO HAVE BEEN FIREHOUSE 51s RESPONSIBILITY IF YOU WERE RESPONSIBLE ABOUT PICKING UP YOUR SON FROM THE POOL #ChicagoFire — miranda ✨ (@mirandap829) April 6, 2018



That mom is just crazy. It was an honest mistake. Otis didn’t know that Zander’s dad wasn’t supposed to have custody. #ChicagoFire @NBCChicagoFire — Annie👑 (@annieburrkkee) April 6, 2018

Everyone loves Otis.

I love that Otis saved the day #ChicagoFire — Lisa 🙂 (@magicrainbows) April 6, 2018

