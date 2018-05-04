‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Burst Into Tears After Firefighter’s Death Shakes Herrmann

Chicago Fire came to a dramatic climax last night, with the unexpected death of a firefighter during a rescue. The death left Chris Herrmann (David Eigenberg) shaken, along with everyone at home.

During “The Unrivaled Standard,” Herrmann tries to coach a local school basketball team, with the help of Brian “Otis” Zvonecek (Yuri Sardarov). The team was not doing so well, and the yelling from Lt. Colannino (Andy-John G. Kalkounos) at his son did not help things.

In fact, Colannino’s yelling got so bad that other parents were pulling their children from the team. At the bar, Herrmann confronted Colannino to tell him he had to dial down the enthusiasm. Colannino said he feels bad about not being in his older son’s life, so he is making it up by showing up to every game for his younger son. Herrmann understood that, but still asked his friend to calm down at the games. Colannino agreed to do so.

Later in the episode, Firehouse 51 rushed to stop a fire at a garage. One man was still inside and they rushed in to save them. Colannino was there to help, and agreed to go in with Herrmann to save the man’s life. Unfortunately, they got split up during the rescue.

After they saved the victim, they got out of the garage safely, but Colannino was nowhere to be found. Herrmann could only watch for a moment, as the roof collapsed! They went back in to find his body, but he was not breathing. They quickly learned he was dead.

Herrmann felt responsible for Colannino’s death, since he decided to believe his friend was searching for him at the time of his death. Randall McHolland (Christian Stolte) tried his best to assure Herrmann it was not his fault, and that all firefighters know the dangers they face every day.

At the funeral, Herrmann hugged Colannino’s wife, holding back tears.

Colannino was a new member to the Firehouse 51 team. Actor Andy-John G. Kalkounos joined Chicago Fire in the season five episode “Some Make It, Some Don’t.” He also appeared in this season’s “A Man’s Legacy” and “Slamigan.”

Here is how fans reacted to Colannino’s death.

OH NO. Herrmann is gonna have a hard time with this incident and it’s gonna be painful to watch. #ChicagoFire @DavidEigenberg — HeatherC 😊⚾⛸ (@kwanfan1212) May 4, 2018



Okay well this is just depressing #ChicagoFire — dawsey erin (@gcbbydawson) May 4, 2018



Whenever they give some unknown story time, you know they bout to die. #ChicagoFire — Nikki J (@ReinaDeBaila) May 4, 2018



I WANNA HUG HERRMANN #ChicagoFire — mar (@heytheremarlen) May 4, 2018

The two-hour season finale of Chicago Fire airs on Thursday, May 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Morris/NBC