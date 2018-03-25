‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Star Melissa Ponzio Pays Tribute to DuShon Monique Brown

Chicago Fire actress Melissa Ponzio has shared a brief tribute to co-star DuShon Monique Brown, who died on Friday.

Ponzio, who plays Donna Robbins on the NBC drama, took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the late actress, whom she described as a “great woman.”

Ponzio wrote, “Bowing my head to a great woman, mother [and] beloved Chicago Fire cast member, [DuShon Monique Brown], well known [and] loved as Connie on Chicago Fire. Our house will never be the same.”

Brown portrayed Connie, the assistant to Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker), in 55 episodes of Chicago Fire. She apparently died after a “cardiac episode,” TMZ reports.

Brown apparently admitted herself to a Chicago hospital earlier in the week. She was apparently suffering chest pains at the time and underwent testing. She was released a short time after.

Not long after her death was revealed, law enforcement sources told the outlet that Brown’s family called paramedics to her home to treat her on Friday morning. She was apparently “feeling ill.”

Medical professionals arrived and took the actress to the hospital. She died there around 12 p.m. local time. The medical examiner is now investigating the cause of Brown’s death.

In addition to Chicago Fire, the actress also had a recurring role on Prison Break as nurse Katie Welch. She also had guest parts on Shameless, Empire and Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.

The Chicago Fire family has already been mourning Brown’s passing.

The show’s executive producer, Dick Wolf, was the first to speak out with condolences.

“The Chicago Fire family is devastated to lose one of its own,” Wolf said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon’s family, and we will all miss her.”

Fans also took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the beloved actress.

“I just found out that the woman who played Connie, DuShon Monique Brown, on Chicago Fire lost her life today,” one fan wrote. “My prayers and thoughts go out to her family, friends, and the cast and crew of the Chicago Fire family. I am so sorry for your loss.”

Another fan wrote, “R.I.P [DuShon Monique Brown] aka Connie on [Chicago Fire]. You will be greatly missed. Loved seeing you on the show. My condolences to your friends and family. Heaven has gained another angel and this world has lost another blessing.”

