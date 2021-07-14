'Cellmate Secrets': Lifetime Examines Case of Shayna Hubers in Exclusive Clip

✖

On Oct. 12, 2012, Ryan Poston was shot and killed by his girlfriend, Shayna Hubers. What followed was a years-long case that sparked national attention and ended in a life sentence for Hubers, who maintained she shot her boyfriend in self-defense, though she confessed in the interrogation room, "I did it. Yes, I did it. I can't believe I did that" and said she "gave him the nose job he always wanted." Now, nearly a decade after the brutal murder, Lifetime is giving viewers a look at Hubers' life behind bars in the final episode of its true-crime docuseries Cellmate Secrets, set to air Friday, July 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Friday's finale shared with PopCulture.com, Cecily Miller, a former inmate incarcerated at the same facility as Hubers, details Hubers' odd behavior and constant need for attention. According to Miller, Hubers was her own downfall in her case, because "there was no filter in her mouth." As Poston's murder went to trial, first in 2015 and then again in 2018, "every time she went out and seen the lawyers," Hubers would come back and talk. According to Miller, "she wouldn't stop talking. That was her problem."

As Hubers' case proceeded through the justice system, another high-profile case was capturing attention as well. In May 2013, Jodi Arias was convicted of first-degree murder following the killing of her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in April 2015. Holly Nivens, Hubers' former cellmate, revealed that Hubers was fascinated by the case and would study it while in jail.

"When we were in jail together, the Jodi Arias case was a big thing. So, anytime that it would come on, she would just write down every single detail of that case," Nivens said. "She was so wrapped up in her case, comparing herself with Jodi Arias, or even like Marilyn Monroe — she would compare herself to her with her like bipolar disorder."

Two-and-a-half years after Poston was shot six times, Hubers' murder trial began on April 13, 2015. On April 23, 2015, after five hours of jury deliberation, she was found guilty and was later sentenced to 40 years in prison with parole eligibility after 20 years. However, an appeal was granted in August 2020, with her second trial beginning 2018. Hubers was again found guilty and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. She incarcerated at Kentucky Correctional Institute for Women. Cellmate Secrets: Shayna Hubers, narrated by Angie Harmon, will shed new light on the case and Hubers' behavior following her arrest. The final episode of the docuseries will air on Friday, July 16 at 9 p.m. ET following an encore presentation of Cellmate Secrets: Chris Watts at 8 p.m. ET.