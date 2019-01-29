CBS Renews ‘God Friended Me’ for Season 2

It's been announced that CBS has renewed freshman dramedy God Friended Me for Season 2 at the network.

According to Variety, the series will return for the 2019-2020 TV season, after averaging around 10 million viewers during its first season. This makes it the "second-most-watched new series and most-watched scripted program airing on Sundays."

"We're thrilled with how God Friended Me has performed on Sundays. It's one of the top three new series on television, has improved its time period significantly, and continues a long tradition of prestige dramas for CBS on the night," CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said in a statement on the renewal.

"Our amazing cast and producers have done a wonderful job of bringing this series to life each week with humorous and inspirational storylines. Viewers have clearly embraced our characters and the positive message the show delivers," Thom Sherman, CBS Entertainment's senior executive vice president of programming, added.

God Friended Me stars Brandon Micheal Hall (The Mayor) as Miles Finer, "an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from God and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him."

In addition to Hall, the series also stars Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton, ands is executive produced by reg Berlanti, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Sarah Schechter and Marcos Siega for WB TV.

Hall previously spoke with AMBO TV about what it's like to be a man of faith playing an atheist on television, saying that it certainly forced him to stretch his performance range.

"The biggest challenge is literally playing someone who doesn't believe in God. That was the biggest challenge for me … to wrap my head around that idea and to wrap my head around the circumstances that Miles has been going through," he admitted. "So for me it took a moment of me actually making the uncomfortable feel comfortable."

Hall went on to say that while he and his character have differing views on religion, there are some similarities between the two.

"The parallel between me and Miles is that we both grew up in the church. We both come from a family that is very, very focused and driven by the word of God," he shared. "So we have this background but we're also very curious, we want to know more about it. We want to go deeper and deeper into the text and actually understand what it means."

"So I'm able to take this side by side journey with Miles to discover who God is and what faith is for ourselves," Hall added.

God Friended Me returns with new Season 1 episodes on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET.