Here’s Why There’s a Show Missing From CBS’ Monday Night Lineup This Week

CBS‘ Monday schedule looks different again this week after a low-rated freshman show was pulled. That means a repeat of the old reliable Big Bang Theory will air in its place.

Back on Nov. 1, CBS announced that Me, Myself & I will be scratched from the schedule starting tonight. Only six episodes of the series aired, and CBS is still planning to air the remaining produced episodes at a later date.

The series starred former Saturday Night Live castmember Bobby Moynihan as Alex, an inventor whose life is told in three different time periods. Jack Dylan Grazer played teen Alex, while John Larroquette starred as Alex in his 60s. It was created by Malcolm in the Middle‘s Dan Kopelman.

Tonight, a repeat of The Big Bang Theory will air at 8:30 p.m., after Kevin Can Wait. CBS will then air Superior Donuts and 9JKL in the 9:00 hour.

Starting on Nov. 13, Man With A Plan starring Matt LeBlanc will air at 8:30 p.m.

CBS’ plans for Monday have been in a state of flux after new episodes of Big Bang were shipped to Thursdays last week. The initial post-Thursday Night Football plan was to have Me, Myself & I air at 9 p.m. and Superior Donuts would debut at 9:30. Instead, CBS opted to keep My, Myself & I at 9:30 because of its low ratings. Now, the schedule is changing once again.

According to TVSeriesFinale, Me, Myself & I averaged 4.96 million viewers and a 1.01 18-49 rating through six episodes.

Here’s how CBS’ schedule looks tonight:

8:00 p.m. ET – Kevin Can Wait

8:30 p.m. ET – The Big Bang Theory (Repeat)

9:00 p.m. ET – Superior Donuts

9:30 p.m. ET – 9JKL

10:00 p.m. ET – Scorpion

And here’s how the Monday schedule will look starting on Nov. 13:

8:00 p.m. ET – Kevin Can Wait

8:30 p.m. ET – Man With A Plan

9:00 p.m. ET – Superior Donuts

9:30 p.m. ET – 9JKL

10:00 p.m. ET – Scorpion