CBS Yet Again Delays Sunday Night Shows, ‘God Friended Me,’ ‘NCIS: LA,’ and ‘Madam Secretary’

Thanks to CBS’ coverage of the New England Patriots’ 17-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles […]

By

Thanks to CBS’ coverage of the New England Patriots’ 17-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday afternoon, the network once again delayed primetime programming in the Eastern and Central time zones. 60 Minutes began at 7:48 ET/6:48 CT, with God Friended Me following at 8:48 ET/7:48 ET. NCIS: Los Angeles begins at 9:48 p.m. ET/8:48 p.m. CT, and Madam Secretary finishes off the night at 10:48 p.m. ET/9:48 p.m. CT.

This week’s episode of God Friended Me is titled “The Last Genelle.” It starts with Miles Finer (Brandon Michael Hall) surprised to learn the clues he followed to Paris lead to Gideon (guest star T.R. Knight), who started helping friend suggestions several years ago before he left the God Account behind.

The series also stars Violett Beane as Cara Bloom, Joe Morton as Arthur Finer, Suraj Sharma as Rakesh Sing, Javica Lesli as Ali Finer and Erica Gimpel as Trish. The episode was written by Carm Pilar Golden and directed by Lionel Coleman. The series is in Season 2.

In “Human Resources,” the NCIS: Los Angeles team investigates the disappearance of a Navy lieutenant who was involved in a car accident. The team finds out his laptop is also missing and he had recently looked at confidential information about retired Navy SEALs.

The NCIS: LA cast features Chris O’Donnell as Callen, LL Cool J as Hanna, Linda Hunt as Hetty, Daniela Ruah as Kensi, Eric Christian Olsen as Deeks, Barrett Foa as Eric and Renee Felice Smith as Nell. The show is now in its 11th season.

The new Madam Secretary episode is titled “Accountability.” After the U.S. intelligence community finds a mastermind behind another country’s hack, President Elizabeth McCord (Tea Leoni), has to consider started a war to get the criminal. Meanwhile, she is also preparing for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which comes just as Jason (Evan Roe) is facing criticism after confronting his school newspaper for how it covers the president.

The cast also includes Tim Daly as Henry McCord, Zeljko Ivanek as Russell Jackson, Patina Miller as Daisy Grant, Erich Bergen as Blake Moran, Kevin Rahm as Mike B. and Wallis Currie Wood as Stevie McCord.

