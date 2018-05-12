CBS Reportedly Cancels ‘Scorpion’ After 4 Seasons

Update 1:25 p.m. ET: Star Robert Patrick has confirmed that CBS canceled Scorpion on Saturday. The previously retracted cancellation reports have been confirmed and republished.

Click here for the updated details on Scorpion‘s cancellation.

Update 12:40 p.m. ET: Both Entertainment Weekly and TV Line have removed their reports on Scorpion’s alleged cancellation. It is unclear what the show’s status is at this time.

The story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

Original story:

CBS has allegedly pulled the plug on Scorpion after four seasons.

TV Line reports that the network is not going forward with a fifth season of the series, despite solid ratings. Entertainment Weekly also reported the series was cancelled but has removed their report as of press time.

The show had been on the bubble for cancellation as networks make final changes to their fall lineups.

Actor Riley B. Smith, who plays Ralph Dineen on Scorpion, was one of the many who tried to rally report for the series on Twitter.

“I can’t express how much I truly appreciate all of the support we are getting from you all,” Smith said on Tuesday. “It means more than you know. We should know one way or another soon, but either way I’m glad to say y’all have been along for the ride!”

I can’t express how much I truly appreciate all of the support we are getting from you all. It means more than you know. We should know one way or another soon, but either way I’m glad to say y’all have been along for the ride! #ScorpionSeason5 — Riley B. Smith (@torn2rbns) May 8, 2018

Smith followed up those remarks by retweeting numerous tweets about saving the shows, as well as issuing another statement on Friday. He touched on the fact that more than 200 cast and crew members were waiting on news of a renewal or cancellation and hoping for the best.

“We are waiting in painstaking anticipation as you are to hear news about Scorpion,” Smith wrote. “Imagine leaving work not knowing if you will ever work or even see again the group of over 200 people, some who feel like family, you have lived experiences with for 4 years.”

We are waiting in painstaking anticipation as you are to hear news about @ScorpionCBS. Imagine leaving work not knowing if you will ever work or even see again the group of over 200 people, some who feel like family, you have lived experiences with for 4 years. #ScorpionSeason5 — Riley B. Smith (@torn2rbns) May 11, 2018

No cast or crew members have commented on the cancellation reports as of press time.

