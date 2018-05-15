CBS Not Airing ‘Bull,’ ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ on Tuesday Night

CBS will not air episodes of Bull and NCIS: New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Listings show that the network will instead air Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute in their place starting at 9 p.m. ET.

The original NCIS series will maintain its usual 8 p.m. ET time slot.

No official reason for network’s programming decision was given, but the move is not out of the ordinary. The shift is most likely due to giving the ELton John special a key primetime slot behind NCIS, one of CBS‘ top shows.

The musical special will feature numerous artists paying tribute to John. The full list of performers includes: Alessia Cara, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Kesha, Little Big Town, Chris Martin, Shawn Mendes, Maren Morris, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and SZA.

NCIS: New Orleans will return on April 17 with a brand new episode.

The episode is titled “Powder Keg” and sees the team dealing with a hostage situation.

NCIS: New Orleans is currently in the midst of its fourth season and going strong.

Bakula recently opened to Parade about what he loves about actually filming in New Orleans and how the city changes up plans for the series.

“It’s the fact that you have a working river as your backdrop; you have an Air Force base as your backdrop,” Bakula said. “You have trains that actually really run for 10 minutes and the train is still going by. There are things that you cannot pay for and there is an impromptuness of the city, which is frustrating but wonderful at the same time if you have the imagination to go there. Here comes the big, brass band down the street, and instead of being totally freaked out, just turn your cameras in that direction and get that backdrop.”

When it is not an off-week, NCIS: New Orleans airs at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS / Skip Bolen