CBS Airing ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Finale Instead of ‘Bull’ Tuesday Night

CBS will not air an episode of Bull on Tuesday night.

Listings show that the network will instead air the first half of the two-hour NCIS: New Orleans season finale in its place at 9 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

No official reason for network’s programming decision was given, but the move is not out of the ordinary. The shift is most likely due to Bull wrapping up its season on May 8 and the network wanting as many eyes as possible on the NCIS: New Orleans finale.

The episode of NCIS: New Orleans that typical Bull viewers can enjoy is entitled “Checkmate.”

According to the CBS synopsis, the episode shows Pride (Scott Bakula) assembling “an off-the-books team with hacker Elvis Bertrand (Tom Arnold), retired Green Beret Sydney Halliday (Riann Steele) journalist Oliver Crane (Mark Gessner) and attorney Elliott Newman (John Cothran, Jr.), to search for a loophole when he faces a grand jury indictment for abuse of power.”

The team also discover a “sinister plot” to disrupt the New Orleans Tricentennial Fleet Week celebration.

Bull will return on May 22 with a repeat episode, season 2’s “Keep Your Friends Close.”

The episode sees Bull (Michael Weatherly) assisting an FBI’s case against a hacker. However, the suspect has unexpected ties to Cable (Annabelle Attanasio), so things get complicated.

NCIS: New Orleans is wrapping up its fourth season, with CBS already renewing the show for a fifth.

Bakula recently opened to Parade about what he loves about actually filming in New Orleans and how the city changes up plans for the series.

“It’s the fact that you have a working river as your backdrop; you have an Air Force base as your backdrop,” Bakula said. “You have trains that actually really run for 10 minutes and the train is still going by. There are things that you cannot pay for and there is an impromptuness of the city, which is frustrating but wonderful at the same time if you have the imagination to go there. Here comes the big, brass band down the street, and instead of being totally freaked out, just turn your cameras in that direction and get that backdrop.”

When it is not an off-week, Bull airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. NCIS: New Orleans typically airs at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS / Skip Bolen