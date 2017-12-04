Fans Compare Clip from ‘The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special’ to Miley Cyrus’ ‘Wrecking Ball’

During the 50th anniversary special celebrating The Carol Burnett Show, CBS aired the “Stella Toddler Theater” sketch. Fans immediately noticed the resemblance to a video released over 40 years later, Miley Cyrus‘ “Wrecking Ball.”

In the sketch, Burnett plays Stella Toddler, a 94-year-old actress who gets a building named after her. Throughout the ceremony, Harvey Korman’s character unwittingly knocks her down. Every time she gets hurt or falls over, Korman thinks she’s doing it on purpose.

Later on, Stella finds herself clinging to a wrecking ball and swinging from one end of the set to the other.

That last scene reminded many of Cyrus’ 2013 “Wrecking Ball” video, when the singer “came in” like a wrecking ball.

“When [Carol Burnett] starts swinging on a wrecking ball and your [9-year-old] starts singing the [Miley Cyrus] classic,” a Twitter user wrote, including a GIF of Hilary Duff laughing.

“Watching [Carol Burnett] show. Just saw the “doing own stunts” segment. Seems like [Miley Cyrus] borrowed [Carol Burnett’s] [wrecking ball] moment?” user Greg Horbinski wrote.

Burnett fans were ready to remind everyone that she did “Wrecking Ball” first!

Coincidentally, Vicki Lawrence, who co-starred on Carol Burnett, also appeared on Hannah Montana with Cyrus. She played Miley’s grandmother on the show.

