'Cancel Disney+' Trends on Twitter Amid Gina Carano's 'Mandalorian' Firing

Following Gina Carano's firing from Disney+'s hit series The Mandalorian (Carano portrayed Cara Dune on the series), right-wing conservatives are calling for Disney+ subscribers to cancel their accounts with the streamer in support of Carano. The former MMA fighter and actress, who's a vocal Trump supporter, was cut from the show after comparing the plight of American Republicans to those who suffered during the Holocaust.

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors... even by children... Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?" she wrote in her since-deleted Instagram post.

Following the post, Mandalorian fans created the hashtag "FireGinaCarano" in response. Lucasfilm swiftly responded to the calls. "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable." Another source close to the production company told the outlet Lucasfilm had been looking to fire Carano for a minute, but the now infamous post was the straw that broke the camel's back.