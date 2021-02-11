'Cancel Disney+' Trends on Twitter Amid Gina Carano's 'Mandalorian' Firing
Following Gina Carano's firing from Disney+'s hit series The Mandalorian (Carano portrayed Cara Dune on the series), right-wing conservatives are calling for Disney+ subscribers to cancel their accounts with the streamer in support of Carano. The former MMA fighter and actress, who's a vocal Trump supporter, was cut from the show after comparing the plight of American Republicans to those who suffered during the Holocaust.
"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors... even by children... Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?" she wrote in her since-deleted Instagram post.
Following the post, Mandalorian fans created the hashtag "FireGinaCarano" in response. Lucasfilm swiftly responded to the calls. "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable." Another source close to the production company told the outlet Lucasfilm had been looking to fire Carano for a minute, but the now infamous post was the straw that broke the camel's back.
California conservative candidate for Congress, John Dennis made his views on the streamer very clear when he announced he canceled his Disney+ subscription, in support of Carano.
We just canceled our subscription to @disneyplus.
That was for Gina. @ginacarano #CancelDisneyPlus— John Dennis (@RealJohnDennis) February 11, 2021
Some don't necessarily think the boycott will make a dent in Disney's overall profits. The company just revealed their first quarter 2021 earnings, and it's clear the company isn't hurting very deeply –– even given the current coronavirus related circumstances. “We’re confident that, with our robust pipeline of exceptional, high-quality content and the upcoming launch of our new Starbranded international general entertainment offering, we are well-positioned to achieve even greater success going forward," Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company in a press release.
Disney when they see #CancelDisneyPlus trending. After they fired Gina Carano. pic.twitter.com/Ngi9j1TnzI— Urameshi's Fade Account (@MartianSon) February 11, 2021
Gina Carano paved the way for women in the sport of MMA.@GinaCarano has done more for women’s empowerment than all Avengers combined.
Why does Disney want to cancel a pioneer of Women’s equality? #CancelDisneyPlus— Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) February 11, 2021
British right-wing YouTuber Paul Joseph Watson joined in, saying that he believed Carano was correct in her original statement.
Gina Carano was completely correct. #CancelDisneyPlus— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 11, 2021
There are some calling for piracy, as a replacement for their legal subscriptions to the streamer.
Pirate Everything#DefundHollywood #CancelDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/Nm5xryRrQI— TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) February 11, 2021
A few Twitter users called out Disney for supposed hypocrisy by pulling out receipts on Pedro Pascal, Carano's former co-star who also made a reference to the Holocaust by comparing its victims to the countless immigrant children being detained in cages in America.
While we’re comparing things... #CancelDisneyPlus https://t.co/fTyqoG6aGN— 1/4 Black Garrett (@QTRBlackGarrett) February 11, 2021
Naturally, some decided that canceling Disney+ wasn't a viable option for them due to its vast collection of TV shows and films. WandaVision certainly has a quality that would make people think twice before opting out.
*#CancelDisneyPlus is trending*
me getting ready to watch Wandavision tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/WpX5E3JDIX— . (@earth2sade) February 11, 2021