You Can Now Buy ‘Mayans M.C.’ Tacos and Donuts Courtesy of Danny Trejo

Sons of Anarchy fans revving their engines for the Mayans M.C. premiere next week can wait with anticipation with official Mayans M.C. tacos and donuts from actor Danny Trejo, who played Romeo Parada on the original series.

Starting Monday, Aug. 27, Trejo’s Tacos in Los Angeles is celebrating the series premiere by offering the exclusive “Trejo’s Mayans M.C. Taco” at its three Cantina locations (Hollywood, Pasadena and Woodland Hills), as well as at its two fast casual locations (La Brea and USC). Get your tacos while you can, because the promotion ends Monday, Sept. 10.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For dessert, Mayans M.C. fans can head to Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts in Hollywood from Friday, Aug. 31 through Thursday, Sept. 6 for a custom, limited-edition donut, the “Trejo’s Mayans M.C. Donut.”

And for those who can’t make it into Trejo’s eateries (you know, if your chopper is in the shop or something), FX is partnering up with Postmates and sponsoring free delivery service in the Los Angeles area between Friday, Aug. 31 and Thursday, Sept. 6.

Even more incentive to get your hands on the grub are Mayans M.C. trucker hats, available at any of the Trejo’s Tacos or Trejo’s Cantina locations, while supplies last.

Set to premiere Tuesday, Sept. 4 on FX, Mayans M.C. will follow Ezekial “EZ” Reyes as a prospect in the Southern California charter of the motorcycle club. Fans can enjoy their tacos and donuts while watching the multiple trailers and the in-depth preview from the cast and crew.

In a new video, former SOA actor and current Mayans star Emilio Rivera said that Mayans “is pretty much about the family. That’s first all the time.”

The work is personal for the actors, like Richard Cabral, who said playing Johnny “El Coco” Cruz is more than “just [a gang member.] This was my life.”

Show creator Kurt Sutter, who also created and wrote on Sons of Anarchy, said that the new Mayans crew will not be depicted as living the safest of lives.

“It’s the same thing we [talked] about on Sons of Anarchy, that when you choose to live on the fringe you are subject to all the things that live on the fringe,” Sutter said in the video.

Fans who enjoyed Sons of Anarchy will be pleased to know that Mayans holds much of the same dynamics, as JD Pardo assured fans that the Mayans are “still a motorcycle club” who will be “fighting for survival” to keep their “territory.” He also confirmed the crew will face off against the “cartels” and that the show will have both “action” and “romance.”

Antonia Jaramillo previously told PopCulture.com that fans could expect the spinoff to be “spicier” than Sons of Anarchy. “Let’s just say that this is going to be a lot spicier,” he said. “We have an almost entire Hispanic cast.”

“It’s going to get spicy. It’s a little different. This is still Kurt Sutter. Whatever the imaginary world that he created in Sons of Anarchy, it continues with Mayans M.C.,” Jaramillo continued. “It’s his world, and we’re living in it. You know what to expect from him.”

Tune into the series premiere of Mayans M.C. Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.