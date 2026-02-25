Busy Philipps Joins CBS Drama

Busy Phillips will star in the CBS legal drama Cupertino. The upcoming series is from creators Robert and Michelle King, Deadline reports.

Per an official description, Philipps will play Natalia, “the beautiful and delightfully blunt first wife of an AI Billionaire, who divorced her when she turned forty. Now Natalia wants revenge and agrees to finance Michael (Mike Colter) and Olivia’s (Rachel Keller) start-up law firm in order to go after his and other AI businesses.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cupertino is described as a David vs. Goliath legal drama. An official logline notes the series is “set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows Michael, a lawyer who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with Olivia, another recently fired attorney, to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley.”

Also starring in the show are Renée Elise GoldsberryElla Stiller and Nik Dodani.

The Kings are not only creators, they are also writers and serve as executive producers on the show. The show is from the company, King Size Productions, with Robert King set to direct the premiere episode. Liz Glotzer is also an executive producer.

Philipps has been busy as of late with her QVC series Busy This Week, which she executive produces with Caissie St. Onge and Michael Gleason. Her television credits include Freaks and Geeks, Dawson’s Creek, six seasons starring opposite Courteney Cox on Cougar Town, Netflix’s critically acclaimed comedy Girls5Eva, executive produced by Tina Fey. Her film credits include Mean Girls: The Musical, I Feel Pretty, The Gift, White Chicks and the upcoming horror-comedy Horrified.

Phillips first joined QVC in 2022 for a special called Busy for the Holidays. That one-off event proved to be such a hit that she was greenlit for her own show.