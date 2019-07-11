‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Dog Who Played Cheddar Has Died

Stewart, the corgi who portrayed Captain Holt’s dog Cheddar on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has died at the age of 13. On Monday, Stewart’s owner took to Instagram to sadly announce that the famous pooch had “peacefully” passed away after a final day filled with his favorite foods and activities.

“We went to the beach (his favorite place) where he frolicked in the surf and then enjoyed a picnic lunch of In-N-Out burgers,” the post reads. “We relaxed in the sun and just enjoyed each other’s company.”

“Our veterinarian met us there later and Stewart went to sleep peacefully in my arms while listening to the sounds of the ocean,” the post, shared alongside a photo of the canine sitting in a wagon, continued. “He was a one in a million kind of dog, he was my supaah staah.”

Fans of the famous pooch were quick to take to the comments section to mourn Stewart’s loss and pay tribute.

“So sorry for your loss!” one fan wrote. “He made me love corgis and made me love Brooklyn 99 even more.”

“Sorry for your loss!” added another. “We all loved him and he made millions around the world a lot more happy. May he enjoy a place with many bones and fun.”

“He was an amazing performer and sounds like he was an awesome companion,” a third commented. “So sorry for your loss. Stay strong.”

Stewart had risen to pet fame thanks to his portrayal of Captain Holt’s furry sidekick Cheddar on the police live-action sitcom. Although the small-statured canine had been played by multiple corgis, Stewart held the role for the longest time and proved to be a pivotal member within the precinct. Cheddar came to the rescue on numerous occasions and was even involved with the annual Halloween heists.

While Stewart was clearly beloved among fans, he was also beloved among his fellow castmates. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2018, executive producer Dan Goor confessed that while dealing with an animal on set could be difficult, nobody was able to get upset with the canine.

“In the episode where Gina and Terry try to boost Captain Holt’s social media presence by making Instagram pictures of Cheddar, there is a scene where Holt gives a moving speech filled with gravitas about honor and duty,” Goor said. “Every time he began that monologue, Cheddar, who was just off screen, would let out a soft, unending howl, which cracked up everyone on set. Every time.”

Unfortunately, Stewart joins several other famous pets that have already crossed the Rainbow Bridge in 2019, including the feline internet sensation Grumpy Cat and Leo the Cat, who portrayed the undead version of Church in 2019’s Pet Sematary remake.