‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Boss Teases ‘Out-of-Form’ Episodes in Revived Season 6

Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns Thursday on a new network, and the show will taking full advantage of its new lease on life.

The FOX-turned-NBC police comedy series was rescued from cancellation back in May after an uproar of fans advocated for a sixth season of the series, bringing new life to the show that will reflect in the new episodes.

“I would say in some ways we imagine ourselves as having super powers now, because the worst thing that can happen is the thing that already happened. So we’re taking a lot of big swings,” series star Andy Samberg told press recently.

As first reported by E! News, creator Dan Goor and Samberg joked about doing an upcoming episode entirely in Japanese anime, and while that idea has not been put into action yet there will be some other ambitious installments during Season 6.

“I think that one thing we really wanted to do this season was more of this sort of experimental- experimental might be too highfalutin, but the sort of out-of-form episodes that we started doing in season four and five,” Goor said, noting episodes like “The Box,” which starred Sterling K. Brown as a difficult suspect, and “MooMoo,” which centered around the issue of racial profiling. “We wanted to do more of those and to sort of challenge ourselves formally, and I think we felt empowered to do that kind of thing because we are living on borrowed time.”

The beloved comedy series will tackle subjects through these special chapters such as the #MeToo movement, in an upcoming episode centered around Amy (Melissa Fumero).

Goor also teased Season 6’s second episode as being special, as it will be a flashback episode exploring the origin story of Detectives Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller).

The season premiere picks up right where the season five finale ended, with Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) revealing whether he got the police commissioner job, though photos from the episode also spoiled that reveal for fans earlier.

One thing that will change in the upcoming season will be Chelsea Peretti’s exit from the show. The actress promised earlier that Gina will not leave the series forever, though her exit will be a memorable one.

“It’s a pretty exciting exit,” she told the outlet. “I think you’ll have fun and you’ll feel your feelings and it’s kind of like, a good mix of everything you would want from a Gina Linetti exit, and from this family where there’s clearly so much love there.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.