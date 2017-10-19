‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Creator Break Down Surprising Proposal Twist

Spoilers Follow!

During this week’s Halloween episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Andy Samberg‘s Jake Peralta finally proposed to Melissa Fumero’s Amy Santiago. It was a surprise, since proposals are usually considered a big deal in sitcoms. But the team behind the FOX sitcom decided to hide it in the middle of the “HalloVeen” episode to really shock the audience.

In the episode, the proposal came in the middle of the 99’s annual Halloween heist. Jake didn’t plan for the moment and Amy thought it might be part of the heist.

“If this is part of the heist, I will dump you so hard!” Amy yelled. Jake assured her that this wasn’t the case and she said yes.

“We decided to put the proposal in the heist for a number of reasons: We thought people wouldn’t see it coming, we knew the episode would be big and fun, and since Amy loves the heists so much, it seemed like the perfect way for Jake to propose to her,” co-creator Dan Goor explained to Entertainment Weekly after the show aired.

The scene was also played seriously, as opposed to the mad-cap humor that usually dominates Nine-Nine. Goor said there were several takes of the scene, but the one used stuck out because the actors “just acted the hell out of the scene.”

The other writers on Nine-Nine all agreed on the two characters getting engaged at this point of the show, during the early part of season five. Goor said he doesn’t think writing the characters after this big change will be too difficult, since they’ve always written the relationship as realistically as possible.

“Hopefully, there will be many opportunities for fun stories about the wedding, bachelor parties, etc.,” Goor told EW.

When asked if we’ll see more of Jake and Amy’s parents, Goor said it was a “reasonable assumption.”

As we know, Jake has a problem with his father Roger (Bradley Whitford), who left his family after he was born. He also loves his mother Karen (Katey Sagal).

We’ve never seen Amy’s mother before. Her father, Victor (Jimmy Smitts) is a former police officer whose attention to detail rivals only his daughter’s.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs on FOX Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. EST.