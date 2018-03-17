‘Blue Bloods’ Welcomes Back Two Familiar Faces for Upcoming Episode

An upcoming episode of Blue Bloods will feature the return of two familiar faces.

CBS revealed the episode description for the April 6 episode, “Friendship, Love and Loyalty,” on Thursday.

The episode will include the return of Peter Hermann, who plays Erin Reagan’s (Bridget Moynahan) ex-husband, Jack Boyle. The real-life husband of Law & Order: SVU‘s Mariksa Hargitay was last seen in the Sept. 29, 2017 episode “Cutting Losses.”

Lorraine Bracco, who plays Dutton, the new Mayor of New York City, will also appear in the episode. The actress, who has an Oscar nomination for Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas and three Emmy nods for The Sopranos, was last seen in the Nov. 17, 2017 episode “Pick Your Poison.” Dutton has clashed with Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) in the past, as she tries to push a progressive agenda that opposes his conservative views.

“Friendship, Love and Loyalty” will also find Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and partner Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigating the unsolved murder of a woman’s son after she complains to the NYPD. Erin and former cop-turned-investigator for the DA’s office Anthony Abetamarco (Steven Schirripa) did not pursue the case because of lack of evidence.

There is also a big moment coming up. While out on duty with Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) is shot. Jamie and Eddie have been mostly missing in recent episodes, with Jamie only showing up for the Reagan family dinner scenes.

Blue Bloods was off on Friday, and will be again on March 23. The show returns on March 30 with “Close Calls,” which also includes a familiar face returning. Kevin Dillon will be back as Jimmy, Danny’s brother-in-law. Jimmy’s sister, Linda died offscreen after actress Amy Carlson chose not to renew her contract. This is Dillon’s first appearance on the show since the Feb. 17, 2017 episode “Hard Bargain.”

Jimmy returns to Danny’s life because he is in trouble with the mob, and he steals Danny’s credit card. Danny forces Jimmy into helping him take down the mob.

In the meantime, Frank has Erin and Anthony investigate his old partner, who was accused of a crime. Jamie is also asked to help an officer get a new assignment after going undercover at a mosque.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The long-running police drama about one family’s work in law enforcement is now in its eighth season. The show’s only Emmy nomination came in 2013 for stunt coordination.

Photo credit: GIOVANNI RUFINO/CBS