‘Blue Bloods’ Starts Two-Week Hiatus With 2018 Repeat

Blue Bloods fans and the Reagan family get two straight weeks off. A two-week hiatus from new episodes begins Friday night, with a repeat of the November 2018 episode “Handcuffs.” There will not be another new episode of the series until Friday, Jan. 31.

“Handcuffs” originally aired back on Nov. 30, 2018 and was a rare story that centered on Erin Reagan’s (Bridget Moynahan) daughter Nicky (Sami Gayle). Erin questioned Nicky about her new boyfriend Nicholas (guest star Dan Amboyer), who was much older than Nicky. Erin believed Nicholas was only using Nicky to get to the Reagan family. Erin turned out to be right, as Nicholas’ uncle is Ray Geonopolis, a real estate developer with ties to the mob.

Of course, “Handcuffs” also included stories involving the other castmembers. Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) had to deal with the fallout from a video showing police officers harassing people outside a housing complex. Frank tried to solve the issue by having officers round up anyone at the complex with an outstanding warrant, even though Garrett (Gregory Jbara) advised him not to.

Detective Danny Reagan’s (Donnie Wahlberg) story involved helping a woman he put in jail after she asked him to keep her brother out of trouble.

Seeing “Handcuffs” again will give fans a chance to enjoy the good old days when Nicky was around. The character has been missing since the Season 10 episode “The Price You Pay,” when she officially announced she was leaving New York for a job in San Francisco, outside the police world.

On Friday, Jan. 24, CBS will air “The Real Deal,” the Season 10 premiere, which served as the show’s 200th episode. “The Real Deal” originally aired on Sept. 27, 2019 and featured guest star Treat Williams.

Blue Bloods will finally return for a new episode on Jan. 31 with “Reckless.” The episode finds Frank trying to find the truth behind an undercover officer’s accusation of police brutality against another officer. Danny and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigate the murder of a fashion photographer accused of assault by former models. Lastly, Erin is not so happy with new justice reform laws and has to protect a witness.

Unfortunately, CBS announced there will be another repeat on Friday, Feb. 7. The network will re-air “Naughty or Nice,” which debuted on Oct. 4, 2019.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS