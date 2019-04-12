‘Blue Bloods’ Renewed for Season 10

CBS has renewed Blue Bloods for Season 10, with actor Tom Selleck signing a new deal to return as the series’ lead Frank Reagan.

The renewal was announced by the network on Friday, April 12, according to TVLine. Season 10 will see Blue Bloods pass the 200-episode mark in the fall, officially hitting the 200-episode mark upon its premiere.

“Blue Bloods has been a top 10 drama and Friday’s top-rated show every year it’s been on the air,” Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said. “On a night that many have claimed is quiet for broadcast television, its quality writing, superb acting and familial warmth have attracted an average of over 13 million passionate viewers each week for nine years. We are delighted that Tom will return and that the show will continue to be a vital component of the CBS schedule next season.”

The popular police procedural drama, which is currently airing its ninth season, is a big performer for the network, currently averaging 8.5 million viewers and just over a 0.8 key demo rating (Live+same day) and 12.95 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating in Live+& DVR playback. Not only does it the most-watched network drama on CBS’ digital platforms, including CBS All Access, but it is also the eighth most-watched show on broadcast TV and the second-best on Friday, just behind Fox’s Last Man Standing.

Blue Bloods‘ renewal comes just ahead of its Season 9 finale on Friday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET and follows on the heels of CBS’ renewals of NCIS, Criminal Minds (which was renewed for it’s 15th and final season), FBI, God Friended Me, Magnum P.I., Young Sheldon, Mom, and The Neighborhood.

Executive produced by Leonard Goldberg, Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns and Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, alongside Selleck, the series stars Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Sami Gayle, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray.

Having initially premiered on Sept. 24, 2010, Blue Bloods follows Selleck’s Frank Reagan, the New York Police Commissioner and patriarch of the Reagan family, multi-generational family of cops. Reagan’s oldest son, Danny, is a seasoned detective and Iraqi War veteran, and his daughter, Erin, is the Assistant District Attorney. The youngest member of the family, Jamie gave up a future career in law to follow in the family footsteps.

The series has maintained its Friday at 10 p.m. ET time slot since its premiere.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air Fridays on CBS at 10 p.m. ET. Season 10 is scheduled to premiere sometime this fall.