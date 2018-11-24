TV Shows

‘Blue Bloods’ Not on CBS Friday Due to ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Repeat

CBS is not airing a new episode of Blue Bloods tonight, and is running a repeat of Hawaii Five-0 […]

By

CBS is not airing a new episode of Blue Bloods tonight, and is running a repeat of Hawaii Five-0 in its place.

The next new episode of Blue Bloods, “Handcuffs,” will not air until Friday, Nov. 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Blue Bloods typically airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. However, the eye network aired Frosty The Snowman and Frosty Returns this week, pushing its Friday night drama block back an hour. A repeat of Magnum P.I. ran at 9 p.m. ET instead of Hawaii Five-0, while a repeat of Hawaii Five-0 took Blue Bloods‘ usual slot.

Blue Bloods was not the only popular show knocked off the Friday schedule. Fox kicked Last Man Standing to the curb, replacing it with a college football game.

In “Handcuffs,” Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) makes a bold move in response to a viral video of police officers being harassed by people at a housing complex. He orders a raid to find anyone in the building with an outstanding arrest warrant, against Garrett’s (Gregory Jbara) advice.

Meanwhile, a woman previously arrested by Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) asks Danny to help him keep his brother out of trouble.

Nicky Reagan-Boyle (Sami Gayle) also asks her mother, A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) for some advice after her new boyfriend reveals he has ulterior motives for dating her. Her boyfriend is played by Dan Amboyer, who starred on TVLand’s Younger.

In the previous episode, “Stirring the Pot,” Danny put his job on the line to save a fellow detective who hesitated during a shootout. In the end, his friend agreed to retire before an internal investigation would be launched. Meanwhile, Frank and Erin clashed over the district attorneys office’s new lax rules on marijuana prosecutions. The father and daughter eventually put their differences aside after Erin came up with a compromise her father approved of.

This season has already featured a major plot twist, although it was not handled in “Stirring the Pot.” During “By Hook Or By Crook,” Danny discovered that Luis Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips) was still alive and that the DEA was using him as an informant.

After Delgado double-crossed Danny and the DEA, he escaped New York, running off to an unknown destination. He set up a TV in his apartment though, and used it to tell Danny that his wife Linda did not die in an accidental helicopter crash. It was a hit ordered by one of the cartels Danny was investigating.

Danny also learned that Delgado was behind the torching of his house at the end of Season 7.

Photo credit: CBS

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season Will Have a Moment Fans Have Waited Years For
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season Will Have a Moment Fans Have Waited Years For

  • ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming

  • Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed
    "Bad Faith" – Erin is cross-designated to lead a federal investigation into corrupt horse racing. Also, Jamie investigates a drug trafficking operation involving rival gangs; Danny and Baez look into a series of assaults in Little Vietnam with the help of a familiar face; and Frank is torn when he learns the Brotherhood of Teamsters are lobbying for NYPD officers to join their union, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan
    TV Shows

    Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season
    "Smoke & Mirrors" – Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation. Also, Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny's criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find the culprit behind online attacks on her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season