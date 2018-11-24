‘Blue Bloods’ Not on CBS Friday Due to ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Repeat

CBS is not airing a new episode of Blue Bloods tonight, and is running a repeat of Hawaii Five-0 in its place.

The next new episode of Blue Bloods, “Handcuffs,” will not air until Friday, Nov. 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Blue Bloods typically airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. However, the eye network aired Frosty The Snowman and Frosty Returns this week, pushing its Friday night drama block back an hour. A repeat of Magnum P.I. ran at 9 p.m. ET instead of Hawaii Five-0, while a repeat of Hawaii Five-0 took Blue Bloods‘ usual slot.

Blue Bloods was not the only popular show knocked off the Friday schedule. Fox kicked Last Man Standing to the curb, replacing it with a college football game.

In “Handcuffs,” Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) makes a bold move in response to a viral video of police officers being harassed by people at a housing complex. He orders a raid to find anyone in the building with an outstanding arrest warrant, against Garrett’s (Gregory Jbara) advice.

Meanwhile, a woman previously arrested by Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) asks Danny to help him keep his brother out of trouble.

Nicky Reagan-Boyle (Sami Gayle) also asks her mother, A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) for some advice after her new boyfriend reveals he has ulterior motives for dating her. Her boyfriend is played by Dan Amboyer, who starred on TVLand’s Younger.

In the previous episode, “Stirring the Pot,” Danny put his job on the line to save a fellow detective who hesitated during a shootout. In the end, his friend agreed to retire before an internal investigation would be launched. Meanwhile, Frank and Erin clashed over the district attorneys office’s new lax rules on marijuana prosecutions. The father and daughter eventually put their differences aside after Erin came up with a compromise her father approved of.

This season has already featured a major plot twist, although it was not handled in “Stirring the Pot.” During “By Hook Or By Crook,” Danny discovered that Luis Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips) was still alive and that the DEA was using him as an informant.

After Delgado double-crossed Danny and the DEA, he escaped New York, running off to an unknown destination. He set up a TV in his apartment though, and used it to tell Danny that his wife Linda did not die in an accidental helicopter crash. It was a hit ordered by one of the cartels Danny was investigating.

Danny also learned that Delgado was behind the torching of his house at the end of Season 7.

Photo credit: CBS