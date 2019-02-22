‘Blue Bloods’ Not Airing Friday Night Due to Special ‘Hawaii 5-0’ Episode

Blue Bloods is not airing this week, due in part to a Hawaii Five-0 episode on CBS Friday night.

The Tom Selleck-starring family police drama usually airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET. However, CBS’ Friday schedule this week instead features two new Hawaii Five-0 episodes.

The new 9 p.m. ET episode is titled “Hapai Ke Kuko, Hanau Ka Hewa (when Covetousness Is Conceived, Sin Is Born)” and finds the team searching for the murderer of the top salesman in a pyramid scheme. That is followed by another new episode at 10 p.m. ET, “E’ao Lu’au A Kualima (offer Young Taro Leaves To),” in which Junior (Beulah Koale) is split between his loyalty to the team and his former girlfriend after the father of her son is a suspect in a heist-turned-homicide.

The second episode was directed by Alex O’Loughlin, who plays Seve McGarrett on the long-running series.

As for the police-procedural drama, Blue Bloods returns on Friday, March 1, but that will be a rebroadcast of “Mind Games.” That episode aired back on Oct. 12, 2018. According to IMDb, the next new Blue Bloods episode, “Past Tense,” will not air until Friday, March 8.

The long-running series is now in its ninth season, which has been setting up the wedding of Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray). However, the most recent episode delved into the struggles Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) has faced since becoming a single dad and his worries about not being there for his sons.

In “Blues,” Danny shot and killed a young man who robbed a gas station, and then had to investigate the death of another young man while feeling the weight of the guilt from the shooting.

Blue Bloods is the most-watched show on Friday nights, but its future is surprisingly up in the air. In an interview with CBS 58, Selleck said no one is under contract for a 10th season, but that could change.

In the series, Selleck stars as Commissioner Frank Reagan, along with Bridget Moynahan as A.D.A. Erin Reagan, Len Cariou as returned Commissioner Henry “Pops” Reagan, Sami Gayle as Erin’s daughter Nicky, Marissa Ramirez as Danny’s partner Maria Baez and real-life Tony and Andrew Terraciano as Danny’s sons Jack and Sean.

While the show is fictional, real police officers have praised it in the past. In 2010, the four Baumeister brothers told CBS 2 they thought the show gives a realistic portrayal of a police family.

“It’s pretty realistic as far as showing the Wahlberg character,” John Baumeister said at the time. “The detective squad scenes and him talking to people and interviewing people, I’d say that’s pretty right-on accurate.”

Blue Bloods airs on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS