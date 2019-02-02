‘Blue Bloods’: Medium Proves Danny’s Suicide Case Was Murder

In this week’s Blue Bloods, Detectives Danny Reagan and Maria Baez enlisted the help of a medium, whose prediction that the suicide of a young woman was really murder turned out to be true. The medium also claimed to have spoken with Danny’s deceased wife Linda.

In “Ripple Effect,” Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) were called to the apartment of a young woman found hanging in her bathroom. At first, Danny believed it was an open-and-shut case, but Baez spoke with a medium outside who believed it was murder.

Danny was skeptical as expected, especially since the medium had no familial connection to the dead girl and does not even live close to the deceased. As they were leaving, the medium mentioned that a locket was important to the woman. “Find the locket, find the killer,” she told them.

As the investigation went on, the woman’s mother said she would never kill herself. In addition, the medical examiner found evidence on the body that the woman was murdered before she was hung.

Baez brought the medium to the woman’s apartment to do some more digging, which Danny found preposterous. Danny was even more angered by working with a medium after she brought up Linda, Danny’s deceased wife.

Later on, Danny found that a registered sex offender was on a delivery route that included the woman’s apartment. Danny and Baez tracked the man down. The car chase ended with the man killing himself by slamming into a trailer. However, the man had the woman’s locket in his hand, confirming the medium’s suspicions.

At the end of the episode, Danny went to the medium’s home to discuss Linda. Danny said she could have heard about Linda from the news, but the medium insisted she did not and Linda really spoke to her from the afterlife.

“My wife knows how much I love her,” Danny said.

“She said she loves you more,” the medium replied as Danny walked away.

The medium also mentioned that Linda was murdered, which Danny learned earlier in the season. In the November episode “By Hook or by Crook,” Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips) revealed that the helicopter crash that killed Linda was a gang-ordered hit.

“You know, I’m glad you came. There’s something I want to tell you,” Delgado told Danny. “You know your wife’s helicopter accident? It really wasn’t an accident.”

That episode ended with Delgado on the run, and he has not appeared on the show since.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air at 10 p.m. ET Fridays on CBS.

