‘Blue Bloods’: Is Tom Selleck Returning for Season 10?

Blue Bloods has take some creative risks during its ninth season, but could one of those risk be moving forward without star Tom Selleck?

Season 9 of the beloved CBS police family drama has kept fans on its toes with the ongoing drama between Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) ahead of their wedding and featured the long-awaited resolution to who was responsible for the murder of Linda Reagan (Amy Carlson).

With all that is going on on the show, fans were overjoyed to hear the news that the network officially renewed Blue Bloods for Season 10 last week.

“Blue Bloods has been a top 10 drama and Friday’s top-rated show every year it’s been on the air,” Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said. “On a night that many have claimed is quiet for broadcast television, its quality writing, superb acting and familial warmth have attracted an average of over 13 million passionate viewers each week for nine years.

The news gets even better, as the statement revealed Selleck, who stars on the show as Police Commissioner and family patriarch Frank Reagan, will be back for another year on the CBS series.

“We are delighted that Tom will return and that the show will continue to be a vital component of the CBS schedule next season,” Kahl said.

The actor previously opened up about why he loves being a part of the beloved CBS series.

“Often we deal with such real police issues that, by coincidence, by the time that show comes together — is planned, written, acted and then put together — it’s in the headlines,” Selleck said in an interview with Parade. “But, if you realize that it took about four months to get there, you realize that isn’t our goal. What we try very hard not to do is simply rip them from the headlines.”

“There will always be timely issues. We did a show that you could say dealt with the issue of #MeToo. I don’t call it our #MeToo show. That’s not the way we identify stuff. All those things come into play all the time if we’re treating these worlds correctly,” he added. “But it is a fictional world. We’re not dealing with [NYC mayor Bill] de Blasio’s New York or [Andrew] Cuomo’s New York.”

Members of the cast were delighted of the news the show will continue in the next TV season, Estes took to Instagram to share a posted from the show.

“So very grateful to the entire crew and cast of Blue Bloods making this journey possible for all of us! Thank you especially Blue Bloods fans!” He wrote, reposting CBS’ announcement.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.