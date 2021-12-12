‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Angry After Beloved Character Is Injured

Blue Bloods fans were hit with a shocking turn of events on this week’s episode, leaving one fan-favorite character licking their wounds and struggling with the aftermath. Danny Reagan and Maria Baez have become fan’s favorite detective partners on the series, though Friday saw them make a few mistakes that you’d only expect from a rookie.

The episode saw the pair asked to stop a man harassing a victim, but are interrupted by people who feel he’s being hassled by the police. It wouldn’t be the first current event dripped into the world of Blue Bloods, which sometimes doesn’t always reflect reality. This season is different, though, and seems to show that the characters are far from perfect.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Baez ends up letting the man go and later gets in trouble because he was wanted in another state for assault, leaving her feeling like a rookie again. But that’s far from the worst for Baez, who later gets back on track with Danny and track the suspect down to an apartment building.

But then Baez is shot, the criminal immediately opening fire on sight. The bullet grazes Baez’s chest, with Danny playing hero yet again by getting her to the hospital in time. Fans voiced their concerns on the show’s Instagram under a post for the latest episode.

“Wtf, Baez Better Be Ok. So upset right now,” one fan wrote in response to the episode. “Why don’t y’all wear vest!!!!! Baez better be alright,” another wrote. “I have seen every episode of this show SINCE WHEN DOES A COP GET SHOT AND THE COMMISSIONER AND OTHER COPS DONT GO TO THE DAMN HOSPITAL TO CHECK ON THEM!!!!!!!!” another criticized the show for not getting Tom Selleck out in the world.

The episode was Baez’s first back on the show after a few absences this season, with more possible given the events of the latest episode. No matter what, it is pretty clear that fans are invested in Baez and want her to be featured more on the series alongside Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan. Her absence is noted by fans, despite Wahlberg’s appearances alongside other partners.

Blue Bloods is currently in the middle of its 12th season and shows no signs of stopping. The relationship between Baez and Reagan is one of the many threads that fans want to tug on and discover more about, though the pair being anything more than partners isn’t in the cards just yet.