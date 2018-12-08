‘Blue Bloods’ Hints at Character Leaving in Preview Clip of Winter Midseason Finale

Blue Bloods‘ ninth season has already reached its midway point, and Friday’s winter finale promises to be a tense episode. Both Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) might be forced to fire someone.

In “Authority Figures,” Erin gave a high-profile case to a young A.D.A. she is mentoring. Based on the preview CBS released, it does not look like things go well for the young prosecutor. Detective Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa) told Erin she is “not a boss until you’ve fired someone.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Frank also runs into trouble when a video is leaked showing police officers clearly entrapping a suspect. Frank, who already had trouble last week when a video showed police officers not doing anything after they were insulted, has to find the officer who leaked the footage.

“Someone got a beef with you?” Frank asked an officer in one scene.

“Not that I’m know of,” the officer replied.

“Well, I’m going to find out,” Frank said. “You sure you don’t want to same me some time?”

In one scene CBS released early, Frank’s team finds the commissioner angry in his office after Sidney (Robert Clohessy) gave a terrible performance during a press conference.

“What the hell were you thinking?” Frank asked him.

“That I was speaking for the NYPD in defending Lt. Harvey!” Sidney replied.

“Your briefings are the Metro section, not the Op-Ed page,” Frank told him.

Sidney protested, asking Frank who would speak for Harvey.

“No one has to,” Frank said. “What do you think this is, the UN?”

Frank said this is an internal affairs situation and the details should not go public.

Another brief clip was taken from the story involving Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie (Will Estes). In the episode, Eddie tries to retaliate against a colleague who is pranking her fiancee. In the scene, Eddie tries to egg on Jamie to retaliate to get respect from the officers.

“Jamie, you got to be the boss here,” she told him.

“I am the boss here… and right now, you’re late to your patrol post, Officer Janko,” Eddie replied.

In last week’s Blue Bloods episode, “Handcuffs,” Erin also had to use a heavy hand with her daughter, Nicky (Sami Gayle). She started dating a man whose uncle was a mobster Erin was investigating. At first, Erin was angry with her mother for suggesting the man was just using her, but later used her Reagan intuition to learn her mother was right the whole time.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS