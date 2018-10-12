‘Blue Bloods’: Eddie and Jamie Have a Serious Conversation in New Clip

In a clip from tonight’s episode of Blue Bloods, Eddie and Jamie had a serious conversation after she saw two officers criticize Jamie.

During last week’s episode, “Meet The New Boss,” Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) officially split, at least professionally. Jamie was promoted to sergeant, meaning he gets to command his own squad of officers. He also tried to get Eddie transferred to the same precinct, but it did not work out. In fact, Eddie made the decision herself not to take the transfer. She told Jamie she fell in love with Jamie, not another Reagan and wants to get to know him outside of the blue uniform.

In the new scene from “Mind Games,” Eddie and Jamie are still trying to get used to their new life apart. While at a diner, Jamie told Eddie she saw two offers talking crap about Jamie outside the precinct. Jamie asked for the officers’ badge numbers and Eddie was ready to tell him who they were. But Jamie said it was just a joke.

“I’m kidding,” Jamie said. “Eddie, of all the years that we rode together, did you and I ever b— about our sergeant?”

“Yeah, but that’s different,” Eddie replied.

“Everyone hates their boss… and I’m a boss now,” Jamie said. “It’s something you got to get used to.”

The rest of “Mind Games” found Jamie’s older brother Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) investigating the case of a woman who shot her husband when she was drunk. Danny thought there is more to the case though.

Meanwhile, their sister Erin (Bridget Moynahan) had her hands full in the district attorneys office when Senior Detective Anthony Abetembarco (Steve Schirripa) ignored her orders to stop investigating an assault case.

As for Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), he held an emergency drill for his inner circle, showing off how New York City reacts in the face of a disaster.

Blue Bloods‘ ninth season has already been filled with dramatic moments. During the season premiere, Danny tracked down Louis Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips), the man who torched his house at the end of season seven. Danny tried to get Delgado locked up for murder, but found a way to make Delgado look like a snitch, which led a cartel to kill him.

Delgado also referenced the death of Linda, Danny’s wife, leading some to wonder if she was murdered and not killed in a helicopter accident. Linda was killed off after actress Amy Carlson left the show. She has since signed on to star in NBC’s upcoming drama The Village.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Richard Boeth/CBS