‘Blue Bloods’: Danny Helps Frank Reagan Survive Dangerous Threats From Rogue Cop

Commissioner Frank Reagan’s life was put in danger during this week’s episode of Blue Bloods. Thanks to Danny Reagan and Maria Baez’s hard work, the threat from a rogue cop was put to bed quickly.

Early in “Meet The New Boss,” Sid (Robert Clohessy) paid a visit to Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez’s (Marissa Ramirez) precinct to give them some surprising news. Detective Ray Cross, whom they worked with once, got in trouble after some money went missing during a narcotics operation. Cross agreed to retire during the investigation, and it looked like things were cool with him.

However, a few months ago, the commissioner (Tom Selleck) started getting threats via email, and they believe Cross was behind them. Danny did not quite understand why Sid was coming to him with this information and not the threat assessment team. Cross was seen early in the morning, sitting outside a hotel where Frank was having breakfast, Sid said.

“So you think this Cross is serious?” Danny asked.

“I’m not taking any chances,” Sid said. He then told Danny and Baez to keep an eye on Cross and use their past work together as a way to get close to Cross. Once Cross realizes the police know what he is up to, he will back off, or so Sid hopes.

During the investigation, Danny and Baez kept running into Cross, who continued to insist on not writing the emails. However, Cross clearly still had something against Frank. Cross believed Frank did not care about his narcotics unit losing officers and hinted that he helped some of the drug money get into the pockets of his deceased colleagues.

Danny and Baez use the tech team to figure out that the young employee handling Frank’s schedule was forwarding the confidential emails to his private account. That account might have been hacked! The next day, Danny found the staffer about to shoot someone at a barber shop. Danny shot him, putting him in the hospital.

It turned out that Cross adopted the staffer when he was a boy. His team pulled off a raid and almost everyone died, but the future staffer. Now an adult, the staffer was forwarding Frank’s itinerary to Cross. Cross told the staffer he planned to lay off knowing that Danny was on the trail, but he wouldn’t listen.

“You wanted to hit the old man, but you hit you’re own boy instead. What were you thinking?” Danny asked.

This is the second week in a row where Danny has to handle a case that hits close to home. During last week’s season premiere, he had to solve the murder of a drug cartel member. The investigation led him to Louis Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips), who the DEA also believed was responsible for torching Danny’s house in season seven.

As usual, Danny struggled to pin the murder and the arson on Delgado using legal means. However, he later came up with a brilliant plan. His sister Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) managed to get a warrant to tap Delgado’s phone. Danny used Delgado’s texts to bust a drug deal and made Delgado look like a snitch. The next morning, Delgado’s headless body washed ashore.

“Nothing is ever over,” Danny told Ramirez after seeing the body. “If there’s one thing I’ve learned in the last year – closure is overrated.”

New episodes of Blue Bloods air on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

