‘Blue Bloods’ Sneak Peek Shows Danny Lashing Out

Danny Reagan is doing what he does best on Blue Bloods tonight — lashing out, getting frustrated and taking a case personally.

In tonight’s episode, “Common Ground,” Danny (Mark Wahlberg) has to protect a nurse, Faith Madson (Jessie Mueller) from a violent ex-boyfriend. Considering that Danny’s wife, Linda (Amy Carlson) is dead, it’s no surprise that Erin (Bridget Moynahan) thinks he’s taking this case personally.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the first clip from the episode, Danny is angry that Faith’s ex-boyfriend was released from custody after he arrested him. Erin says the man wanted to file a complaint against Danny because the detective was physical during the arrest.

Erin insists that they can’t put the ex behind bars until Faith can identify her ex as the attacker for certain. Danny could also find physical evidence that connects the ex to the attack. “Get me something, anything substantial,” Erin says.

“Well, hopefully it won’t be a dead body,” Danny says as he walks away.

Meanwhile, Frank (Tom Selleck) is surprised to see Shelly Wayne (Cassandra Freeman) come to him after the death of an inmate. The death was ruled a suicide, but Frank agrees with Shelly — there might be something more to this. However, others in the NYPD think Frank is paying a little too much attention to Shelly.

CBS also released a third preview video from “Common Ground,” this time featuring the episode’s Reagan family dinner. After the dinner, Frank asks Erin about the inmate’s death.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air at 10:00 p.m. ET on CBS every Friday.