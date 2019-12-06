‘Blue Bloods’ Cast Mourns Loss of Beloved Producer Leonard Goldberg at 85

Members of the Blue Bloods cast took to social media to mourn the death of executive producer Leonard Goldberg. The Emmy-winner died on Wednesday at age 85 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after sustaining injuries from a fall, his publicist told The Hollywood Reporter. Goldberg spent more than six decades in Hollywood, taking countless roles at the television networks and movie studios.

Most recently, Goldberg served as president of Panda Productions, one of the production companies behind CBS’ police drama Blue Bloods, starring Tom Selleck. Goldberg was an executive producer on the series.

“Oh man… Leonard Goldberg loved actors and signed off on my second acting job: Blue Bloods,” Hank Chen, who starred in an episode in 2011, tweeted. “That was the fourth episode I has auditioned for that season and he was in the room every time, greeting actors, watching us work. A true legend.”

“It is with heavy heart I share the following sad news,” Gregory Jbara, who plays NYPD deputy commissioner of public information Garrett Moore, wrote on Facebook.

“I just wanna send my deepest sympathy for Leonard Goldberg producer and creator #BlueBloods and many other great shows it was great getting to know you and working for you was a pleasure class act!!!!” Nick Turturro, who played Sgt. Anthony Renzulli in the show’s first six seasons, wrote.

Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker, simply wrote, “Rest in peace, Leonard.”

Goldberg was a giant in the film and television industry. During the 1960s, he was at ABC, reaching the role of head of programming. In the 1970s, he was VP of production at Screen Gems, now known as Columbia Pictures Television. On the film side, he was president of 20th Century Fox from 1987 to 1989, overseeing the releases of Working Girl, Wall Street, Big and Die Hard.

From 1972 to 1984, Goldberg had a fruitful partnership with Aaron Spelling, overseeing some of the biggest hits on TV at the time. The duo brought Charlie’s Angels, Startsky and Hutch, SWAT, T.J. Hooker, Family and The Rookies to television.

Goldberg is credited with developing the “made-for-TV movie” format. In 1984, he won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special for Something About Amelia. The most well-known TV movie he produced, Brian’s Song with Billy Dee Williams and James Caan, earned him a Peabody Award.

His other film producing credits include WarGames, Charlie’s Angels, Double Jeopardy and California Split.

Goldberg was inducted into the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame in 2007. He is survived by his wife, author Wendy Goldberg; and his children, Amanda, Richard, John; and five grandchildren.

