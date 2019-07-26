‘Blue Bloods’ Cast Celebrates Milestone 200th Episode With Series of Photos Ahead of Season 10 Premiere

During Blue Bloods‘ upcoming 10th season, the longtime CBS police drama will reach a major milestone for any television series. The Tom Selleck-starring show will air its 200th season. Photos from the party celebrating the landmark show the actors as close as the family members they play.

On Wednesday, the Blue Bloods cast and crew filmed the episode, then gathered for a big bash. Several photos surfaced on Instagram. Vanessa Ray even shared videos from the party on her Instagram story.

Season 10 will pick up right after the Season 9 finale, during which Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Officer Eddie Janko (Ray) married. Fans did not get to see the wedding, which enraged many of them. Hopefully, once the season starts though, everyone will welcome the Reagans back into their homes with open arms.

Blue Bloods‘ 10th season will kick off on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET. In the meantime, scroll on for a look at the fun the cast and crew had celebrating 200 episodes.

200th Family Dinner

Donnie Wahlberg shared this photo, showing the cast filming the dinner scene in the 200th episode, with Tom Selleck at his usual spot at the head of the table as Commissioner Frank Regan. Notably, the photo shows guest star Treat Williams, so Wahlberg appears to have accidentally shared a spoiler for Season 10. Williams was last seen in the March episode “Two-Faced” as Lenny, a close friend of Frank’s.

The 200 Cake

The cake had “200” written on it, with frosting made to look like the Manhattan skyline. The cake also included a police officer’s hat, a New York Police Department badge and a pair of handcuffs.

“10 Seasons! 10 Episodes! A lifetime of memories! Thanks to the best crew on television,” Wahlberg wrote on his Instagram Story.

The Gang’s All Here

Vanessa Ray shared this photo, with Wahlberg, Marissa Ramirez and Abigail Hawk. Wahlberg stars as Detective Danny Reagan, while Ramirez plays his partner, Detective Maria Baez. Hawk plays Abigail Baker, who works with Frank. “Heart full,” Ray wrote in the caption.

All Smiles!

Hawk shared a gallery with several photos from the party, including this image that is similar to Ray’s.

“Full bellies, full hearts,” Hawk wrote, adding a blue-heart emoji. Hawk’s character appeared in the second episode of the series and has seen her role only continue to grow within Frank’s office. Although a detective, she still serves as Frank’s close personal aide.

Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray

Ramirez and Ray’s characters have unexpectedly earned their own fanbases, despite not initially being members of the Reagan family. Of course, Ray’s Eddie is now a member of the family with a seat at the dinner table.

“My heart is full with gratitude for this cast and crew! #200episodes and I was only supposed to be here for one,” Ramirez wrote on Instagram.





Will Estes Photobombing!

Hawk also shared this fun photo with Robert Clohessy, who plays Lt. Sid Gormley. He was also introduced in the second episode of the series, and works in Frank’s office as the liaison to the rank and file police officers. Will Estes is also photobombing the photo in the back!

Donnie Wahlberg’s Speech to the Crew

During the party, Wahlberg gave the cast and crew an inspiring speech, as seen in a brief clip Ray shared on her Instagram Story.

“Shooting Family Dinner Scene number 200 today on the set of [Blue Bloods]! Hard to believe we’ve been doing this for 10 seasons,” Wahlberg wrote on his Instagram page Wednesday.

Family Portrait

CBS shared this amazing photo of the cast, although there were two people missing. Gregory Jbara, who plays Frank’s chief of staff, DCPI Garrett Moore. Hawk is missing, but her Instagram page reveals that she was at the party. Everyone else appears to be having fun, showing just how close-knit the cast has become over the past decade.