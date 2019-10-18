'Blue Bloods’: 10 Things You Never Knew About the Cast

Blue Bloods is now in its 10th season, with more than 200 episodes under the cast'- belt. Fans have gotten to know the cast both on-screen and off over the past decade, but there are still plenty of little-known facts about them you might have never heard before. Most members of the cast have had illustrious careers long before playing members of the Reagan family. In Blue Bloods, Tom Selleck stars as Commissioner Frank Reagan, the head of a family dedicated to law enforcement in New York City. Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan and Will Estes play Frank's surviving children, Danny, Erin and Jamie, respectively. Len Cariou plays Frank's father, retired Commissioner Henry Reagan. Sami Gayle plays Erin's daughter Nicky, while Marisa Ramirez stars as Danny's partner, Detective Maria Baez. Vanessa Rey plays Jamie's now-wife, Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan. With more Reagan family adventures to come, here's a look at 10 surprising facts about the cast of Blue Bloods. New Blue Bloods episodes air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Photo credit: CBS

Another Nicky (Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS) Sami Gayle, who might be leaving the show, is not the only actress to play Nicky Reagan. In the very first episode of the series, Marlene Lawston played Erin's daughter. Before joining the series, Lawston appeared in Steve Carell's Dan in Real Life and Flightplan with Jodie Foster. The Blue Bloods pilot turned out to be Lawston's last acting role.

Marisa Ramirez Started out on MTV (Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/CBS) Marisa Ramirez started her career as a model in her teens. After touring the world as a model, she came back to California to be an actress and appeared in several music videos before she co-hosted MTV's Senseless Acts of Video. Her breakthrough role as an actress was Gia Campbell on General Hospital, and she played the part from 2000 to 2002.

Vanessa Ray Starred on 'Pretty Little Liars' While on 'Blue Bloods' (Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS) Vanessa Ray's tenure on Blue Bloods overlapped with her time on Pretty Little Liars. She appeared on the ABC Family/Freeform series as CeCe Drake, but only in 19 episodes between 2012 and 2017. She joined Blue Bloods in 2013. Ray also starred in eight episodes of Suits from 2011-2012.

Double-Jointed Will Estes (Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS) Will Estes revealed to CBS he is double-jointed in 2014. He also loves playing basketball and will play if there is a court nearby. He also said he loves driving in the tense chase scenes, so he really drives cars with cameras attached to the hood. Estes does have a Twitter account, although he does not use it frequently.

Tom Selleck's High-Pitched Voice Made Getting Jobs Hard at the Start of his Career (Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/CBS) It's hard to see Blue Bloods without Tom Selleck, but his career almost did not take off thanks to his voice. "I don't have a six-foot-four voice," Selleck told PEOPLE in 1984. "Directors used to tell me to either study voice or get out of the business." Thankfully, Selleck did not take that advice and he has remained a fixture in television and movies for more than four decades.

Len Cariou Is Only 6 Years Older Than Tom Selleck (Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/CBS) Len Cariou is supposed to be playing Tom Selleck's father in Blue Bloods, but Cariou was only 6 years old when Selleck was born in real life. Cariou is one of the most acclaimed actors form Canada, with more than 80 credits to his name. In 2009, he earned an Emmy nomination for playing President Franklin D. Roosevelt in Into The Storm.

Donnie Wahlberg Has Emmy Nominations, but not for 'Blue Bloods' (Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/CBS) Donnie Wahlberg has his hands in so many different things, it is sometimes hard to keep track of. The New Kids on the Block singer is a two-time Emmy nominee, but not for Blue Bloods. In 2014 and 2015, he and brother Mark Wahlberg were nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program for Wahlburgers, a series on their family's burger chain. Wahlberg's other acting credits include The Sixth Sense, Ransom and Saw II.

Bridget Moynahan Played John Wick's Wife (Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS) Bridget Moynahan can be spotted in John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 as the title character's wife, Helen, whose death is a catalyst in the series. Moynahan has been acting since 1999, making her film debut in Row Your Boat. Her other credits include Sex and the City, The Sum of All Fears, I, Robot and Lord of War. Moynahan also dated Tom Brady and they are parents to son John Edward Thomas Moynahan.

Tom Selleck Auditioned for Indiana Jones (Photo: CBS) Tom Selleck famously auditioned for Indiana Jones before Steven Spielberg and George Lucas cast Harrison Ford in the role. Selleck told David Letterman he never really turned down the role. "They held the offer out about a month. And the more they held out the offer and talked to the network, the more the network said, 'no,'" Selleck said. "So I go to Hawaii to start Magnum, the actors go on strike, and I had given my deposit to a landlady and I couldn't afford a security deposit. So I start working as a handy man, in Hawaii, with no job. And guess who comes to Hawaii to finish their movie? Raiders of the Lost Ark. So I could've done them both."