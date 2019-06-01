‘Blindspot’ Possibly Kills Four Major Characters Ahead of Final Season

Blindspot‘s game-changing Season 4 finale seemed to take the show on a whole new direction, until a last-second explosion left many of the show’s main characters’ lives in the balance.

Spoilers ahead for Blindspot Season 4, Episode 22: “The Gang Gets Gone”

After this year’s Big Bad Madeline Burke (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) and Dominic (Chalke Spencer) succeeded in enacting their terrorist attack targeting the United States’ power grid, the team found the only way to stop the attacks was by traveling to Iceland and solve the problem from there.

Madeline’s plan did not stop at blacking out the entire East Coast, however, as when the team was up in the air — and dealing with personal issues within their ranks that threatened to break up the squad altogether — she finally showed all her cards at a meeting with the FBI director and other organizations framing the FBI team for all the crimes she had committed.

With the narrative and evidence of the team’s wrongdoings on her side, Madeline successfully convinced the government that Jane (Jaime Alexander), Kurt (Sullivan Stapleton), Reade (Rob Brown), Patterson (Ashley Johnson), Rich (Ennis Esmer) and Zapata (Audrey Esparza) had all worked together to make the terrorist attack happen.

Rich, who wasn’t on the flight to Iceland, was able to warn the team of what was going on so they could come up with a plan before landing and getting arrested in the European country.

After they jumped off the plane and met with some of Rich’s associates, they attempted to reverse the terrorist attack and bring forth evidence to clear their names, but Patterson quickly realized that any attempt she made at reversing the countrywide blackout just made things worse — also causing blackouts in some countries in Europe in the process.

When the Icelandic SWAT team arrived at Kurt, Jane and Patterson’s location, they chose to start a hostage situation to make time for Patterson to figure out what to do, but their efforts were stopped when they were stopped by authorities.

Luckily for them, Reade and Zapata infiltrated the SWAT with the help of Rich’s associates and helped them escape to a remote location while they secured new identities.

Back in the States, Madeline took control of the FBI by pretending to start a citizen’s liaison to the FBI and captured Rich, who is last seen being taken to a ship to be tortured for information.

In Europe, the team makes amends for the harsh words they exchanged on the plane and promise to stick together as they work off the grid to bring Madeline to justice.

Just as they get a second to breathe in the remote cabin, Jane agrees to take first watch outside the perimeter when the show shifts back to the FBI headquarters with Weltz (Aaron Abrams) attempting to stop an unexpected attack on the team’s whereabouts.

After he is told he no longer has a say on the matter, the show goes back to Jane walking outside the cabin when a missile hits the cabin and the structure explodes, leaving Jane in shock at the possible death of her husband and friends.

Did anyone survive the big finale explosion? Blindspot is set to return for a fifth and final season during the 2019-2020 television season on NBC.