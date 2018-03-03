‘Blindspot’ Fans Have Questions About Archie Panjabi’s Return

Blindspot welcomed back a familiar face during Friday’s brand new episode.

In the midst of deciphering the Jane’s (Jaimie Alexander) new tattoos, dealing with her daughter’s reappearance and figuring out Roman’s (Luke Mitchell) secret plan to take down Big Bad Crawford (David Morse), the FBI team received an unexpected from their old friend, Nas (Archie Panjabi).

Panjabi was a series regular during the show’s second season but left the series after the team captured the evil Shepherd. She was romantically involved with Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) before him and Jane got married.

Nas, who has been working for the CIA, comes back to the show with a clue about one of the tattoos. She reveals to the team that Crawford once funded Sandstorm, the evil organization that Shepherd, Roman and Jane once belonged to.

Se also notifies the team that someone stole a dangerous computer virus created by the NSA. The team’s mission is to stop the chiefs from using the dangerous virus to perform acts of terrorism on the U.S.

Nas also raised questions as her and Tasha (Audrey Esparza) discussed a mysterious CIA mission called Project Dragonfly that, according to Nas, will make Tasha very unpopular with the rest of the team.

Blindspot fans were hesitant to see the old, “shady” ally return return the show.

So Tasha has been secretly giving tattoo info to Nas all this time????? 😱 #Blindspot — Lily G (@Lily_G77) March 3, 2018

OH NO TASHA!! STAY AWAY FROM SHADY NAS!! #BLINDSPOT — Audrey (@ablindspotter) March 3, 2018

Shady Nas went to shadiest agency to work as a shady dirty secret. Awesome. #Blindspot — Audrey (@ablindspotter) March 3, 2018

Panjabi is not the only interesting guest star coming to the series this season. Earlier this week it was announced that Bill Nye the Science Guy will be guest starring on the series playing himself, as well as Patterson’s (Ashley Johnson) father.

“Hi, I’ll be doing a guest spot on an upcoming Blindspot, watch for it and turn it up loud,” Nye said.

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.