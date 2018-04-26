‘Billions’ Renewed for Season 4 at Showtime

Billions will be returning for season 4.

The network announced the pickup on Thursday along with news that the show will move from its 10 p.m. timeslot to 9 p.m. beginning May 6 to serve as a lead-in for I'm Dying Up Here's second season.

According to Variety, Billions season three had its biggest premiere ratings ever, up 30 percent in the key demo and 23 percent in total viewers from season 2. The series was created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppleman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

"Billions continues to build its audience as it explores the heights of power and wealth even as it plumbs the depths of the human psyche," said Gary Levine, president of programming for Showtime. "Brian and David are gifted, propulsive storytellers and we can't wait to see where they and their extraordinary cast will take us in season four."

Season three finds Chuck Rhodes (Paul Giamatti) and Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) in a world that has shifted on its axis. Both men are still determined to destroy the other, but must also battle for their own survival amid new forces and powerful enemies.

The cast also includes Maggie Siff, Malin Akerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Asia Kate Dillon and Jeffrey DeMunn.

The news of Billions' renewal comes a few days after Homeland star Claire Danes confirmed rumors that the long-running Showtime drama would be coming to an end after its upcoming eighth season.

"Yeah, that's it," she said after being asked whether the next season will be the drama's last.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Showtime renewed Homeland for a seventh and eighth season ahead of its sixth season premiere.

In February, series showrunner Alex Gansa said season eight would likely be his last year — but noted he wasn't sure that'd be the case for the others on the show.

"It's definitely going to be my last year," he explained. "I can't speak for Claire or Mandy, but it will be my final year and it will be designed to be the end of an eight-season story. If Showtime, Fox, Claire and Mandy want to take the show further that's their decision, and we would leave some room for that to happen — if there's an appetite."

Homeland premiered in 2011 and centers around bipolar CIA operative Carrie Mathison. The show has taken the main character to the Middle East, Berlin and the U.S. The show is currently in its seventh season.

The series also recently cancelled Jay Pharaoh's comedy series White Famous, and handed a season nine renewal to fan-favorite Shameless.