Big Update on ‘Will Trent’ Renewal Chances Revealed in New Report

Fans of police procedural Will Trent received some encouraging news today.

The ABC series, which premiered in 2023, revolves around Will Trent (Ramon Rodriguez), a special agent in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who owns a pet chihuahua. He grew up in the foster care system and is dyslexic, which had a major effect on his upbringing. Several of his cases in the series deal with police corruption and the ongoing status of the Atlanta Police Department.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shockingly, the currently running third season of the procedural is actually the most watched series on ABC in their Live+Same Day statistics—even more than the network’s flagship series Abbott Elementary.

According to Deadline, the combination of the live numbers and some very solid streaming numbers means that Will Trent is likely to be renewed for a fourth season sometime soon, and maybe even as soon as later this week.

Will Trent is based on a series of novels by Karin Slaughter. The character of Will Trent has now appeared in 15 books by Slaughter, starting with the 2006 novel Triptych. It’s not the first time Slaughter’s work has made it to the small screen; in 2022, Netflix adapted her 2018 novel Pieces of Her into an eight episode miniseries.

Fans of Will Trent can watch the series every Tuesday night on ABC.