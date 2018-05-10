TV Shows

‘Big Bang Theory’: See Photos From Sheldon and Amy’s Wedding

The latest wedding on The Big Bang Theory will be featured in Thursday night’s episode at 8 p.m. […]

By

The latest wedding on The Big Bang Theory will be featured in Thursday night’s episode at 8 p.m. ET, and CBS has released several photos ahead of the big event.

The shots show Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah-Fowler (Mayim Bialik) making the final preparations for their wedding. They are not alone, though.

Tons of friends and family are in town for the nuptials, including some very famous faces.

Scroll through to see some of the biggest photos from the bunch.

The In-Laws

This shot not only shows the bride and groom, but Sheldon’s new in-laws, as well.

The Fowlers will be played by Kathy Bates and beloved magician Teller.

The Bridal Party

This shot taken before the nuptials shows the bride-to-be with her best friends, Penny Hofstadter (Kaley Cuoco) and Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch).

The trio is all-smiles as they greet Sheldon and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki).

Leonard and Sheldon

Speaking of Sheldon and Leonard, they are shown in one seen having a heart-to-heart before Sheldon is a married man.

The two roommates’ friendship has been the backbone of the show from the beginning, so this is sure to go down as a fan-favorite moment.

At the Alter

While there is supposed to be some high jinks ahead of the ceremony, it looks like Amy and Sheldon will reach the alter in one-piece.

The two are shown in this image happy as ever as their wedding guests cheer them on.

Penny vs Mrs. Fowler

There does seem to be some of sort of issue during the ceremony.

Penny is shown in a stand-off with Mrs. Fowler in the middle of the wedding hall, but hopefully this interruption won’t completely derail the day’s events.

Mrs. Cooper

The other mother at the ceremony seems to be much more calm.

Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf) seems delighted that Sheldon has finally found the girl of his dreams.

Family and Friends

The Cooper siblings are also in town, as shown in this shot.

George Cooper Jr. (Jerry O’Connell) and Missy Cooper (Courtney Henggeler) are seen hanging out with Penny and Rajesh Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) ahead of the festivities.

Mark Hamill

The guests are not just close family. In fact, one guest came from a galaxy far, far away for the event.

 Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, is shown as himself in this photo, as he talks to Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg).

Wil Wheaton

Another famous face in the wedding crowd is none other that Wil Wheaton.

Sheldon’s longtime rival appears to be a bit irked at the situation, as one would expect.

Raj and Howard

While they are noticeably absent from a lot of the day’s festivities, Raj and Howard are definitely in the wedding hall.

This shot shows the pair admiring something or someone from across the room as guests mingle before the ceremony.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

